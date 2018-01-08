Great Lakes Gelatin is Set to Appear on Lifetime TV’s “The Balancing Act”

From beauty benefits to healthy aging, viewers are encouraged to find out what collagen can do.

Grayslake, IL (PRUnderground) January 8th, 2018

On January 10th, 2018 at 7:30 am ET/PT (6:30 CT/5:30 MT) Great Lakes Gelatin will be on The Balancing Act airing on Lifetime TV. This segment will feature Great Lakes Gelatin’s Collagen Hydrolysate, Collagen Endurance, Gelatin and other exciting products. They will explore some of the hidden health and beauty benefits and how to incorporate collagen into daily life.

Tune in for The Balancing Act airing on Lifetime TV or view online at http://greatlakesgelatin.com/storefront/news.html to receive a special offer.

About Great Lakes Gelatin

Great Lakes Gelatin a company specializing in premium collagen and gelatin and was founded in 1922. It is a market-leading provider of collagen-based products that include supplements for consumers in North America and beyond. With their impeccable record for quality and safety, they’ve paved the way for consumers to realize many healthy aging and beauty benefits. Their packaging is unique and provides a superior barrier vs. mainstream plastic containers. As the leading collagen brand on Amazon, the company encourages customers to look at their combined 9,000+ reviews with an average rating of over 4.5 out of 5 stars.