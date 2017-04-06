Great Deals and More Crochet Boutique Reaches Unique Milestone in Just 7 Months

Miami Springs, FL (PRUnderground) April 5th, 2017

Naomi J. Williams, Head of PR & Communications of Great Deals and More, announced that the company has reached the major milestone of over 1,500 unique customers from 18 different countries just seven months after its official launch. The company offers a comprehensive array of supplies for the crocheting and knitting enthusiast.

“Great value deals are made easy and safe to anyone, anywhere,” said Williams.

Great Deals And More is uniquely positioned to satisfy the needs of those who engage in the ancient art of crocheting. With many years of knitting and crocheting experience, this company knows exactly what its customers need. A family-owned business, Great Deals and More was launched in Sept. 2016 to meet a growing need for quality supplies.

Crochet fans take their tools very seriously and Great Deals and More offers crochet hooks and crochet needles in a variety of styles, sizes, and colors. Customers can find complete sets of crochet hooks, some of which include LED lights to meet the needs of novices and those with extensive experience. For those with advanced skills, the online crocheting boutique also offers luxury yarns that include cashmere.

Of special interest and the most popular item at the online store is a multi-functional complete crochet hook set featuring 16 different crochet hook sizes, along with scissors, tape measure, thimble, and accessories. Not available in stores, the set is offered free of charge to introduce individuals to the joy of crocheting and customers only pay shipping and handling charges.

For a limited time, Great Deals and More is offering significant savings on a unique set of crochet hooks in two versions. One is an eight-piece coffee-colored set with a hairpin pattern on the handle. The distinctive set of hooks is also available in the same pattern, but with brightly-colored handles.

Attaining 1,500 unique customers from 18 countries in just seven months after the launch of Great Deals and More is a testimony to this company’s expertise and the store’s more than 150 crochet-related items for enthusiasts at all levels of experience. The online store caters to the unique needs and requirements of anyone around the globe who engages in the art of crocheting.

About Great Deals and More

Launched in Sept. 2016, the family-owned Great Deals and More online crochet store is built on a commitment to honesty, integrity, and respect. The company is dedicated to providing superior customer service and the best products at affordable costs.