Gray Matter Analytics Announces Board Members Philip Alphonse and Bruce K. Crowther

Business and healthcare leaders tapped to join startup’s already formidable leadership team

Chicago, Ill. (PRUnderground) March 28th, 2018

Gray Matter Analytics, a leading healthcare analytics solutions company, today announced the appointment of board members Philip Alphonse and Bruce K. Crowther.

Mr. Alphonse is co-founder of The Vistria Group, a private equity firm with $1.2 billion in committed equity capital, focused on building market leading companies in healthcare, education and financial services. Mr. Crowther is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and past president and CEO of Northwest Community Healthcare, Northwest Community Hospital and its affiliates from 1992 to 2013. He is past chairman of the Illinois Hospital Association.

“Bruce’s considerable experience provides deep insights into the challenges and opportunities for healthcare organizations and an understanding of the intricacies of their operation and management,” said Sheila Talton, president and CEO of Gray Matter Analytics. “Philip brings a keen understanding of how to apply capital to get a company to scale quickly.”

“Powered by CoreTechs®, Gray Matter Analytics is giving health organizations predictive analytics in months rather than years, and at a fraction of the millions of dollars previously required,” said Alphonse. “I am eager to support this team to accelerate their ability to combine data in new ways and accelerate data-driven innovation.”

“My joining the board coincides with multiple healthcare systems commencing pilots,” said Crowther. “Considerable advances are being made possible in value-based purchasing, population health management, readmission management, prescription adherence, health risk assessment, risk stratification, patient segmentation, care management, financial, operational and clinical analytics. It is an exciting and crucial time for Gray Matter to partner with organizations that want to be proactive in reducing costs, increasing returns and improving outcomes.”

About CoreTechs®

CoreTechs® is a subscription-based Analytics as a Service platform that leverages advanced machine learning that makes data analytics ready, including the aggregation of internal and external data sources. It is a native cloud solution that has flexible frameworks, designed to quickly scale with changes in healthcare regulation, value-based care contracts and has applications in financial, operational and clinical analytics.

About Gray Matter Analytics

Powered by leading-edge cloud-native technology, Gray Matter Analytics provides evidence-based breakthrough insights that ensure healthcare organizations are managing cost and outcomes effectively. We’ve simplified the analytics evolution for healthcare organizations, enabling them to manage business risk as a routine strategy to contain costs, increase revenues and maximize quality. Our CoreTechs® solution helps transform providers and payers into insights-driven enterprises to help them succeed in a value-based care environment. One of the unique attributes of this solution is its integration of advisory services, which accelerates the realization of ROI. For more information, visit graymatteranalytics.com.