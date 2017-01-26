Graphene market to break $250 million barrier at component and materials production levels in 2017 (Future Markets)

The Graphene and 2D Materials Global Opportunity and Market Forecast 2017-2027 Report is a comprehensive analysis of the market and commercial opportunities for these remarkable materials.

Revenues for graphene at the materials supply level will be less than $75 million. However, a growing number of products are integrating graphene and 2D materials across a range of markets, in smartphones, supercapacitors, coatings, composites, smart textiles and conductive inks, generating revenues of $175 million plus, at the component level, in 2017. The market for graphene continues to expand, with new product launches, multi-million dollar funding for companies and start-ups and new government initiatives worldwide.

Graphene is a ground-breaking 2D material that possesses extraordinary electrical and mechanical properties that promise a new generation of innovative devices. New methods of scalable synthesis of high-quality graphene, clean delamination transfer and device integration have resulted in the commercialization of state-of-the-art electronics devices such as graphene touchscreens in smartphones and flexible RF devices on plastics.

Beyond graphene, emerging elementary 2D materials such as transition metal dichalcogenides, group V systems including phosphorene, and related isoelectronic structures will potentially allow for flexible electronics and field-effect transistors that exhibit ambipolar transport behaviour with either a direct band-gap or greater gate modulation.

These materials offer a huge opportunity for both fundamental studies and practical applications, including superfast, low-power, flexible and wearable electronics, sensors, photonics and electrochemical energy storage devices that will have an immense impact on our society.

Companies profiled in the report include 3D Graphtech Industries, Applied Graphene Materials plc, Cealtech, Directa Plus Spa , ENanotec, Graphenano S.L., Graphentech, Hanwha Chemical, Metalysis, Talga Resources and many more.

Further information is available at http://www.futuremarketsinc.com/graphene-market/

About Future Markets