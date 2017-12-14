Grand Opening of Sweetberry Bowls/Montclair to Raise Funds for Toni’s Kitchen Food Ministry

The grand opening of Sweetberry Bowls' Montclair location (Saturday, 12/23) will also be a fundraiser for Toni's Kitchen, a food ministry that supports area residents.

Montclair, NJ (PRUnderground) December 14th, 2017

Sweetberry Bowls, which bills itself as America’s original build-your-own-bowl experience, will have an official grand opening event for their store at 19 Church Street in Montclair, NJ on Saturday, 12/23 from 8:00AM to 8:00PM.

Along with presenting special offers and contests throughout the day, the event will also be a fundraiser for Toni’s Kitchen, the food ministry of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, which “provides food to our neighbors in need in ways that respect their dignity, improve health and foster independence”. 15% of Sweetberry Bowls’ proceeds on 12/23 will be donated to Toni’s Kitchen.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our build-your-own-bowl experience in Montclair,” says Desi Saran, Founder and CEO of Sweetberry Bowls. “We’re also excited to partner with Toni’s Kitchen, not only for the fundraising that we’ll be doing with them for our grand opening, but also with donations of surplus food that we’ll provide to them throughout the year.”

The grand opening of Sweetberry Bowls will include a variety of customer perks, including:

Free tastings of Sweetberry Bowls’ acai, pitaya, green (kale/spinach), and coconut bowl base blends

Raffle drawings for free bowls, smoothies, or t-shirts

A chance for guests who sign up for Sweetberry Bowls’ Rewards Program to win multiple gift cards

A contest to win a $10 gift card for guests who post a picture of their bowl on Instagram and tag it (@sweetberrybowlsmontclair)

“We’re grateful to Sweetberry Bowls to include a generous fundraiser for us in their grand opening,” says Anne Mernin, Director of Toni’s Kitchen. “Their menu looks healthy and delicious, and we’re looking forward to a long and tasty relationship with them.”

The Sweetberry Bowls grand opening will take place on Saturday, 12/23 from 8:00AM to 8:00PM. The store is located at 19 Church Street. For more information, call Sweetberry Bowls at 732-655-8002.

About Sweetberry Bowls

At Sweetberry Bowls, America’s original and sweetest build-your-own-bowl experience, every bowl combination is handcrafted and built to your personal preferences. Whether you love sweet pitaya, the bold flavor of acai, greens, or coconut, you can customize any of our healthy ingredients to your exact liking. Mix and match our wholesome bases, crunchy granola, fresh fruits, delectable drizzles, and extra toppings. The possibilities are endless!

Sweetberry Bowls stores are currently open in Montclair, NJ and Fort Myers, FL with many more delicious locations coming soon…