Grand Opening Event on November 19th for Giggles Drop-In Childcare of Greenville

Giggles Childcare builds off their remarkable success in the area with the opening of a new Greenville center.

Greenville, SC (PRUnderground) November 13th, 2017

In exciting news for Greenville, SC families Giggles Drop-In Childcare has recently announced they will be holding a grand opening celebration for their new Greenville center. The event will be held on November 19th, 2017 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM and community members are more than encouraged to attend, meet the staff and get in on the fun. The event is part of the “Holiday Open House Augusta” event kicking off the Christmas season for local businesses. North Carolina and South Carolina both enjoy Giggles Drop-In Childcare and their consistently positive and enthusiastic reviews for the quality and care of their service.

“We are so excited to be a part of the Augusta Street community in Greenville SC,” commented Zach Richards, owner of Giggles. “We can’t wait to meet the families and children we will be serving in the coming years. We have been planning this location for almost a year can’t wait to introduce the community to Giggles!”

According to the company, exciting plans for the grand opening include highlights like: getting to tour the building and meet the staff; being able to climb up to the Giggles Greenville tree house; a chance to win prizes in fun free raffles; face painting; delicious food and much, much more for parents and kids to enjoy.

The new Giggles Drop-In Childcare of Greenville center is located at 10 West Lewis Plaza, Greenville, South Carolina 29605. It joins the greater Giggles family, which has locations in Cary, Jacksonville, Raleigh and Wilmington, NC.

Feedback for Giggles remains passionate across all of their centers.

Karen H., recently said in a five-star review, “We started taking our two children to Giggles seven years ago. We were very apprehensive our first visit and even called to check on the kids. When we picked the kids up there were tears because they wanted to stay! Over the years and countless visits to Giggles our kids always had a great time and as parents, we were given the precious gift of time. The staff is always friendly and do a great job with interacting on a personal level. They are truly the BEST!”

For more information be sure to visit http://www.gigglesdaycareinc.com.

About Giggles Drop-In Childcare

Giggles Drop-In Childcare was founded in 2008 in Wilmington, North Carolina.