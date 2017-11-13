GRAMMY Winning Songwriter Launches Tactical Startup ‘Dragon Ninja’

Nashville GRAMMY Winning Songwriter brings High Energy Rock Approach to the Arena of Tactical Apparel just in time for this Holiday Season!

Nashville, TN (PRUnderground) November 13th, 2017

Dragon Ninja is Nashville’s bright new Tactical Apparel Brand founded by GRAMMY winning songwriter Mike Woods. Woods, a Nashville native co wrote two albums that have won GRAMMY awards : Toby Mac’s “Eye on It” album released in 2012 and TobyMac’s “This is not a test” released in 2015.

Mike (@neonsavant) decided to put his high energy tactics into the field of Sports and Outdoor Gear and Tactical Apparel.

“It was something I had always wanted to do, Even though i’ve worked in the Music Business I was always coming up with new ideas. I saw a GREAT potential in this and wanted to provide quality products at a more affordable price point. Products with Quality that will Last and Enable People to Go where they want to Go, Do what they Want to Do, and Live their Best Life Now. Thats what we are about at Dragon Ninja.”

Dragon Ninjas Gear consists of 5 core products: Tactical waist belts, Tactical Backpacks and Sling Bags, Tactical patches, and Outdoor First Aid Kits. Their first product , an AMAZING tactical waist belt (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076KP9X7F) will launch just in time for Black Friday with all other products releasing by 1/19. This unique belt even features a non metallic buckle so you can now get through airport security without taking your belt off!

Dragon Ninja’s is getting it’s launch kicked off with a BIGGER BANG this Holiday Season with deals up to 80% off!

