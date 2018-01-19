Graduate of PHSU Promoted to Chief Resident at NYC’s Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Dr. Linette Hubbell, a 2014 graduate of Ponce Health Sciences University, has been selected as a Chief Resident at Brooklyn’s Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Linette Hubbell, a 2014 graduate of Ponce Health Sciences University (PHSU) in Ponce, Puerto Rico, has been selected as a Chief Resident at Brooklyn’s Wyckoff Heights Medical Center (WHMC), a 350-bed teaching hospital that’s ranked as one of U.S. News & World Report’s “high performing” hospitals in New York. Dr. Hubbell is in the third and final year of her residency at WHMC, which also employs four other PHSU graduates.

“Since I began my residency at WHMC two years ago, I’ve had the opportunity to work with a team of amazing medical professionals,” says Dr. Hubbell. “To be chosen as a Chief Resident is an honor that has enriched me as a physician, and I’m thankful to be a part of this esteemed institution.”

Dr. Hubbell is a native of Ponce, Puerto Rico. After graduating from Colegio San Conrado in 2000, she enrolled at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, TN and graduated in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, with minors in Psychology and Spanish. Having grown up in Ponce, she was familiar with Ponce Health Sciences University and was eager to pursue her medical degree there. Dr. Hubbell began her studies at PHSU in 2008 and completed her degree in 2013. When it came time to be matched with a facility for her residency, the location and diversity of the patient population at WHMC were appealing, and she began as a resident in 2015.

“PHSU’s highly trained and accessible faculty gave me an excellent medical education,” says Dr. Hubbell, who plans on opening her own practice and eventually entering academia. “The fact that the curriculum is taught in both Spanish and English was valuable when I arrived at WHMC, since a large section of our patient population is Hispanic. Being able to understand exactly what patients are trying to communicate, especially when we’re dealing with their life or a family member’s life, is crucial. Also, the fact that we share a culture makes me accessible and trustworthy – which results in a friendly rapport and strong patient-doctor relationship.”

Dr. Tanveer Mir, who directs WHMC’s residency program, has been impressed with Dr. Hubbell’s ability to work with four other chief residents in the scheduling and day-to-day functioning of the hospital’s 70 internal medicine residents.

“Our chief residents are selected for their superior organizational skills, leadership skills, and patient care,” says Dr. Mir, who is WHMC’s Chair of Internal Medicine. “Dr. Hubbell demonstrates all these qualities, and I believe that she has a stellar career ahead of her.”

