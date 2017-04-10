Graduate of Ironhack Enjoys the Digital Nomad Life as a Web Developer in Bali, Indonesia

Joseph Engelmajer, a 2016 graduate of Ironhack – Miami’s #1 student rated coding bootcamp – has been hired at Eleven Yellow, a development firm in Bali, Indonesia.

Miami, FL (PRUnderground) April 10th, 2017

Joseph Engelmajer, a 2016 graduate of Ironhack – Miami’s #1 student rated full curriculum coding bootcamp – has been hired at Eleven Yellow, a development firm in Bali, Indonesia. Engelmajer works on a team that builds software tools to help small and medium sized businesses automate their social media tasks.

“The digital nomad lifestyle can be hectic and challenging, but it offers exciting and unique opportunities,” says Engelmajer. “While it’s rewarding to work in an office where there’s a connection to a specific place and you’re directly contributing to the betterment of where you live, it’s a lot of fun being in a different country with new surroundings and a completely different culture. If I feel like I’ve hit a wall creatively, I can go for a hike in the middle of Indonesia, see incredible sights, get inspired, and come back to work totally refreshed.”

Engelmajer was born in Spain and grew up in Miami. After graduating from the American Heritage School in Plantation, FL in 2010, he attended The University of St. Louis in Madrid. He finished his collegiate experience at Florida International University in Miami, and graduated in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication and Digital Media Studies.

After taking a rudimentary course in HTML, CSS, and Javascript during his final semester at FIU, Engelmajer wanted to enhance his programming knowledge and skills in order to make himself more marketable in his post-college job search. He learned about Ironhack’s three month web development and UX/UI course offerings from his sister, who enjoyed the curriculum, loved the experience, and quickly found work after graduating from the program. Engelmajer completed the Ironhack bootcamp in late 2016, and after finishing an internship and considering several job offers, he decided to make the move to Indonesia for the role at Eleven Yellow in 2017.

“Ironhack does a tremendous job of teaching you how to tackle and solve problems while also giving you practical skills that can be applied starting day one on the job,” says Engelmajer. “It provided me with a huge boost and accelerated my learning curve much quicker than if I had tried to learn on my own from online courses.”

As far as advice for those who aspire to be digital nomads, he warns about romanticizing the lifestyle.

“Digital nomadism is at times chaotic, stressful, and difficult like any job. You have the freedom to move wherever you want, which is great – but make no mistake about it, it’s still a job and all the pressures, stresses, and occasional mundane aspects that creep into any job will still be there.”

About Ironhack

With locations in Miami, Madrid, and Barcelona, Ironhack is an immersive bootcamp that offers full time and part time courses in Web Development and UX/UI design. Since 2013, Ironhack has graduated over 500 students who are building their careers at South Florida companies such as Glip, EveryMundo, and Dycom Industries as well as global companies – including Google, Telefonica, and ProductHunt. Ironhack was ranked as Miami’s #1 student-rated full curriculum coding and design bootcamp by national rating site Course Report.