GovernmentContract.com e-Learning Site Launched to Help Professionals Win Government Business

The website provides free access to video-based courses and insights, developed by industry experts.

(PRUnderground) April 25th, 2017

GovernementContract.com launched a free online learning website designed to help industry professionals and executives successfully enter and compete in the government marketplace. Developed for those new to government contracting as well as seasoned professionals, members will have access to insights and courses developed by subject matter experts to expand government contracting knowledge and increase company sales.

“For anyone new to the government marketplace, figuring out where to start can be overwhelming. And, even seasoned government contractors have a hard time identifying value-added resources they can use to increase their knowledge to gain a competitive advantage and grow their government sales,” said Kevin Lancaster, Founder of GovernmentContract.com.

GovernmentContract.com provides the most comprehensive collection of free online learning resources. From understanding the fundamentals of government sales and marketing to learning how to conduct market research, responding to RFPs and how to stay compliant.

“Our goal is to bring years of collective industry knowledge and expertise to everyone across the country and add value to those that want to succeed in doing business with the Government. We’ve amassed a group of subject matter experts, and provided our own experience by supporting thousands of new and seasoned government contractors over the past 14 years to create one-of-a kind online learning platform and community,” Kevin Lancaster, stated.

The newly launched video based and on-demand platform provides the latest industry expert-led courses, insights and information impacting the government marketplace. So, what is FBO and how does a company get on to a GSA Schedule? Join today and find out. It’s all free.

For more information visit www.GovernmentContract.com.

About GovernmentContract.com

GovernmentContract.com is a leading online learning platform providing professionals and organizations with the education, tools, and insights they need to win government business. Individual members are provided free access to GovernmentContract.com’s video library of top-quality courses taught by recognized industry experts. The company also provides its content in more than 30 languages including Spanish, German, French and Italian and to persons with audio and visual impairments.