Gospel for Asia-supported Teams Alleviate Hunger to the Undernourished

Gospel for Asia field partners celebrated World Food Day by serving some of Asia’s most overlooked people: widows and orphans, leprosy patients and slum dwellers, to name a few. National workers handed out food packages and served hot meals to groups of often-undernourished men, women and children as an expression of God’s love for them.

GFA-supported Sisters of Compassion, specialized women missionaries, took meals to leprosy patients while other groups distributed food packets as they visited low-income communities.

The events were organized to mark World Food Day, honoring the founding of the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization, which spearheads efforts to beat world hunger. But as one group of GFA-supported workers told those they served, “We distribute food not only to observe the day, but to show the love of God to people.”

Among the recipients were families living in a village accessible only by foot, who supplement their meager farming income by gathering bamboo shoots and herbs in a nearby forest to sell at a market.

After being served a cooked meal, an 80-year-old man living in the village thanked the GFA-supported workers for the food.

“I feel so good that someone who does not know me cared for me and visited me,” he said.

Another villager said no one had ever shown such care before, and she had been prompted to follow their example.

“When they went and prayed for the sick people of our village, I felt that I too should visit the sick people in the coming days,” she said. “It is a great lesson that I have learned, to love and care for each other.”

The World Food Day meals and food distributions were part of Gospel for Asia’s ongoing work among some of Asia’s most needy. GFA-supported workers are involved in a wide range of programs that look after the well-being of those often forgotten and overlooked by society.

One of those programs is Bridge of Hope, which helps children from impoverished families excel in their education. Bridge of Hope centers across Asia also hosted World Food Day programs.

“In scripture, Jesus tells us that those who truly love him will care for people in need, feeding the hungry and visiting the sick,” said GFA founder and director, Dr. K.P. Yohannan. “Our prayer is that through these simple efforts, we not only show our love for God, but are also able to show his love to those we are serving.”

Gospel for Asia-supported workers celebrated World Food Day by feeding the poor and overlooked in society, like this 50-year-old woman who is affected with leprosy and lives in a leprosy colony.

