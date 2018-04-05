Gospel for Asia School of Discipleship Early Bird Registration Deadline Is April 15

Early Birds Get 5% Discount on Tuition

WILLS POINT, Texas (PRUnderground) April 5th, 2018

April 15 is the last chance for GFA School of Discipleship applicants to receive a 5 percent discount on tuition. The Early Bird discount will be available for all whose registrations are submitted by that date.

Dr. K.P. Yohannan established Gospel for Asia School of Discipleship as a place where aspiring Christian young people can make a real difference for God’s Kingdom, working alongside staff of one of the world’s largest faith-based mission organizations.

The School of Discipleship provides students with an on-campus experience like none other. Students gain deeper insights into Biblical wisdom and learn how to apply that wisdom in the practice of their Christian walk.

Students’ lives are transformed as they practice spiritual disciplines, learning that prayer is a lifestyle and not just something we do from time to time.

GFA School of Discipleship is a year of living on a campus with and learning from committed Christians who live out Christ’s love. It is a place where Biblical Christianity is lived out within the community. It is a loving community where you learn, through daily experiences, how to love Jesus with every part of your life while making an impact for His kingdom.

If this is the kind of experience you want in your life—and you want a 5 percent discount on tuition—APPLY NOW. Remember, the Early Bird Discount is available only through April 15.

Photo cutline:

More than 200 young men and women who have graduated from GFA’s School of Discipleship program in the last 10 years now carry a burning passion to know the Lord and glorify His name wherever they go. What started as one year of seeking God grew to become a lifetime of glorifying their Savior.

About Gospel for Asia

GFA (Gospel for Asia) www.gfa.org and its world-wide affiliates have—for more than 30 years—provided humanitarian assistance and spiritual hope to millions across Asia, especially among those who have yet to hear the Good News. Last year, this included more than 75,000 children, free medical services for more than 180,000 people, 6,000 wells drilled, 11,000 water filters installed, Christmas gifts for more than 400,000 needy families, and spiritual teaching available in 110 languages in 14 nations through radio ministry.