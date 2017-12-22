Gospel for Asia Reaffirms Commitment to Help Eradicate Poverty

As millions survive on less than $2 a day, Gospel for Asia-supported workers help communities find freedom from poverty

Wills Point, TX (PRUnderground) December 22nd, 2017

This week, as the world observed International Human Solidarity Day on Dec. 20, Gospel for Asia reaffirms its commitment to help eradicate poverty.

The United Nations designated Dec. 20 as International Human Solidarity Day in 2005 to remind us that “those who either suffer—or who benefit the least—deserve help from those who benefit most.”

Gospel for Asia is relentlessly focused on administering aid to the poor, which meets their immediate needs, while providing resources to help them overcome the cycle of poverty and lead healthier, safer and more productive lives—all compelled by love for Christ.

About 45 million people in America live below the U.S. poverty line of $11,490 for a single person or $23,550 for a family of four. That translates to $31.50 per day for an individual or $64.50 per day for a family of four.

But the global statistics are even more staggering. About one-tenth of 7.6 billion people live below the international poverty line, which is $1.90 per day. Some 767 million people worldwide must find a way to survive on less than $693.50 per year.

Gospel for Asia-supported workers bring practical help to people in some of the most impoverished areas. By providing not only immediate help but also promoting education, community health and income-generating projects, they are joining with communities to help individuals break free from the cycle of poverty and find lasting hope.

Dr. K.P. Yohannan, founder and president of Gospel for Asia, recently noted that the value God has placed on each human life motivates efforts to alleviate their poverty and suffering.

“That’s why Gospel for Asia is passionately involved in helping to care for the sick and needy . . . . from community development and disaster relief to supporting programs that enable the poor to get out of poverty,” he said. “This week as we observe the International Human Solidarity Day, it is a good opportunity for us to think about ways we can personally get involved.”

Find out more about the vision of Gospel for Asia to bring lasting hope to impoverished communities: http://www.patheos.com/blogs/kpyohannan/2017/12/one-babies-must-let-die/

PHOTO CUTLINE: Many in Asia are finding joy and eternal hope as Gospel for Asia-supported workers help break communities out of the cycle of poverty.

About Gospel for Asia

GFA (Gospel for Asia) www.gfa.org and its world-wide affiliates have—for more than 30 years—provided humanitarian assistance and spiritual hope to millions across Asia, especially among those who have yet to hear the Good News. Last year, this included more than 82,000 children, free medical services for more than 180,000 people, 6,000 wells drilled, 11,000 water filters installed, Christmas presents for more than 600,000 needy families, and spiritual teaching available in 110 languages in 14 nations through radio ministry.