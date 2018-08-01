Gospel for Asia Launches Groundbreaking Way to Partner in Their Mission

GFA's Mission Support Team Enables Sponsors to Partner Directly with Behind-The-Scenes Missionaries.

Wills Point, Texas (PRUnderground) August 1st, 2018

God is powerfully moving through GFA-supported workers in Asia, who are ministering to some of the neediest people in the world. Behind the scenes, helping support those workers, are the GFA staff members.

GFA’s administrative office staff, or behind-the-scenes missionaries, raise their own support from friends and family members—like many other NGOs’ staff—to help keep overhead costs low. This summer, GFA launched the Mission Support Team program, giving people across the nation the opportunity to sponsor a staff member serving at GFA’s administrative offices.

This new program is the first of its kind for GFA.

The task of raising support can often be time consuming and results in delays before GFA behind-the-scenes missionaries are able to join the ministry. Now, GFA’s Mission Support Team will help raise sponsors for staff, so they can spend less time raising support and more time on the mission of GFA. GFA has always striven to use their resources most effectively, and this program is effective stewardship of both money and time.

GFA’s hope is that the program can be used as an example for other NGOs who want to do the same thing for their staff.

GFA has created a special section of its website for the Mission Support Team that introduces members of the team who need financial and prayer support and shares insights into the importance of their role and their dedication to their appointed tasks. Each member of GFA’s staff represents more than 100 national workers serving hands-on in Asia and more than 500 Bridge of Hope children.

Visit www.gfa.org/mission-support-team/ to learn how you can participate in this program.

Photo Cutline: GFA’s Behind-The-Scenes Missionaries function as a crucial link between the mission field and the Western Church

