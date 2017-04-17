Gorillaz Tickets: Ticket Down Slashes Ticket Prices for Gorillaz 2017 Tour & Extends Promo Code

Ticket Down is a reputable source of cheap presale tickets for Gorillaz 2017 "Humanz" tour. Add promo code CONCERT for added savings on lawn seats, floor seats and more.

New York, NY (PRUnderground) April 17th, 2017

The Gorillaz have announced a blockbuster tour which will occur after the release of their upcoming album Humanz which is scheduled to be released on April 28th. This dynamic duo is comprised of Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett. Their 2017 “Humanz” tour will begin on July 8th at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago and culminate on October 15th at Miami, FL @ III Points Festival.

This is their first North America tour in seven years and some of the cities they will visit include Boston, Philadelphia, Quebec, Detroit, Minneapolis and Kansas City. They will also be appearing at several festivals including the Meadows Music & Arts Festival in San Francisco, Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival in New York and the III Points Festival in Miami, Florida. This iconic band will also be performing in Las Vegas at Life is Beautiful.

The Gorillaz recently released four new tracks “Saturnz Barz,” “Andromeda,” “Ascension” and “We Got the Power.” These new songs were received well by their longtime diehard fans. Additionally, the Gorillaz released a video for “Saturnz Barz” last month which hit a record for the most successful debut of a virtual reality music video in YouTube history.

Gorillaz Humanz 2017 Tour Dates:

July 8 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 10 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

July 12 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

July 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

July 15 – Quebec City, QC @ Quebec City Summer Festival

July 17 – Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival

Sept. 15-17 – New York, NY @ Meadows Music & Arts Festival

Sept. 18 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

Sept. 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium

Sept. 22 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Sept. 24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful

Sept. 26 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 30 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena at Seattle Center

Oct. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Oct. 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

Oct. 13-15 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

About TicketDown.com:

Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices. This popular ticket site also has Gorillaz tickets for all 2017 tour dates. Find great pricing on Gorillaz lawn seats seats, pit seats, front row seats, general admission (GA) and more. Add promo/coupon code GORILLAZ2017 for added savings.

Note: Ticket Down is not associated with any music artists or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with nor do we endorse any musical artists or venues in this release. TicketDown.com and JP Media, LLC are not responsible for any errors or omissions in this release.

Check out our discount codes online for all upcoming events. Ticket Down has low overheads which allow this well-known ticket site to keep prices competitive.

About JP Media, LLC