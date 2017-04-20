Gorillaz Tickets in Chicago, IL at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island On Sale at Ticket Down

Ticket Down is a reputable source of tickets for the Gorillaz in Chicago at the Huntington Bank Pavilion @ Northerly Island. Concertgoers can add promo code CONCERT.

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) April 20th, 2017

The Gorillaz have announced a whirlwind tour which will be forthcoming after the release of their exciting new album Humanz which will drop on April 28th. This popular duo is comprised of Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett. Their 2017 tour will get underway on July 8th at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago and will end on October 15th at Miami, FL @ III Points Festival.

This is their first North America tour in seven years and some of the cities they will visit include Boston, Philadelphia, Quebec, Detroit, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Seattle and Kansas City. They will also be headlining at several festivals including the Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival in New York, Meadows Music & Arts Festival in San Francisco and the III Points Festival in Miami, Florida.

The Gorillaz recently released four new tracks “Saturnz Barz,” “Andromeda,” “Ascension” and “We Got the Power.” These new songs were received well by their longtime diehard fans. Additionally, the Gorillaz released a video for “Saturnz Barz” last month which hit a record for the most successful debut of a virtual reality music video in YouTube history.

The Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island is an outdoor amphitheater located on the man-made peninsula Northerly Island, in Chicago, Illinois. The venue is a temporary structure, with the summer concert season running from May or June until September or October. The amphitheater opened in June 2005. It was previously named the FirstMerit Bank Pavilion, and before that the Charter One Pavilion.

The Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island has the distinction of being known as the “Venue with a View.” It has amazing views of the Chicago skyline, Lake Michigan, Burnham Harbor and Soldier Field. It is located at 1300 S. Lynn White Drive in Chicago. Currently this busy amphitheatre has a seating capacity of up to 30,000. It was expanded in 2013 and previously it had a capacity of only 8,166. There will likely not be an empty seat in the house when the Gorilllaz kick off their 2017 tour here in early July.

