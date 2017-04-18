Gorillaz Tickets at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver Available at Discounted Prices at TicketDown.com

Ticket Down is a reputable source of cheap presale tickets for the Gorillaz at Red Rocks. Add promo/coupon code CONCERT for added savings on lawn seats and floor seats.

The Gorillaz at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison/Denver, Colorado. This venue is an all time favorite for concert events because of its picturesque and unique setting.

The Gorillaz have announced a blockbuster tour which will occur after the release of their upcoming album Humanz which is scheduled to be released on April 28th. This dynamic duo is comprised of Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett. Their 2017 tour will begin on July 8th at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago and culminate on October 15th at Miami, FL @ III Points Festival.

This is their first North America tour in seven years and some of the cities they will visit include Boston, Philadelphia, Quebec, Detroit, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Seattle and Kansas City. They will also be headlining at several festivals including the Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival in New York, Meadows Music & Arts Festival in San Francisco and the III Points Festival in Miami, Florida.

The Gorillaz recently released four new tracks “Saturnz Barz,” “Andromeda,” “Ascension” and “We Got the Power.” These new songs were received well by their longtime diehard fans. Additionally, the Gorillaz released a video for “Saturnz Barz” last month which hit a record for the most successful debut of a virtual reality music video in YouTube history.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre right outside of Denver. Not only is this a great place to hold a big concert, it is also a place to enjoy nature. It is located in Red Rocks Park right between the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains, offering everything that you need to see. Enjoy acres of wildlife, ancient ruins, and a mixture of mountains and the plains. It is no wonder that some of the biggest starts aspire to play in front of their audiences in this location.

Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices.

