Gorillaz Tickets at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD On Sale Now at TicketDown.com

Columbia, MD (PRUnderground) April 20th, 2017

Ticket Down is a reputable source of tickets for the Gorillaz at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD on Monday, July 17th. The Gorillaz have announced a whirlwind tour which will be forthcoming after the release of their exciting new album Humanz which will be released on April 28th. This popular duo is comprised of Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett. Their 2017 tour will get underway on July 8th at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago and will end on October 15th at Miami, FL @ III Points Festival.

This is their first North America tour in seven years and some of the cities they will visit include Boston, Philadelphia, Quebec, Detroit, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Seattle and Kansas City. They will also be headlining at several festivals including the Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival in New York, Meadows Music & Arts Festival in San Francisco and the III Points Festival in Miami, Florida.

The Gorillaz recently released four new tracks “Saturnz Barz,” “Andromeda,” “Ascension” and “We Got the Power.” These new songs were received well by their longtime diehard fans. Additionally, the Gorillaz released a video for “Saturnz Barz” last month which hit a record for the most successful debut of a virtual reality music video in YouTube history.

Merriweather Post Pavilion is an outdoor concert venue which is located in Columbia, Maryland. Billboard magazine named Merriweather Post Pavilion the second best amphitheater in the United States in 2010. Later in 2013, Rolling Stone ranked this popular venue as the fourth best amphitheater in the United States.

Some of the legendary artists that have performed at Merriweather post pavilion include Willie Nelson and Jimmy Buffett. Buffett has performed at this venue a whopping 42 times, the most of any act. This busy venue is located at 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia, Maryland. It was opened 50 years ago in 1967 and underwent renovations during 2015-2016. It has a seating capacity of 19,319 between the lawn and pavilion.

