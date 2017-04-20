Gorillaz Tickets at KeyBank Arena in Seattle On Sale Today at Discounted Prices at TicketDown.com

Ticket Down is a reputable source of tickets for the Gorillaz in Seattle, WA at KeyBank Arena. Concertgoers can add promo code CONCERT.

Seattle, WA (PRUnderground) April 20th, 2017

Ticket Down is a reputable source of tickets for the Gorillaz at KeyBank Arena in Seattle on Saturday, September 30th. The Gorillaz have announced a whirlwind tour which will be forthcoming after the release of their exciting new album Humanz which will drop on April 28th. This popular duo is comprised of Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett. Their 2017 tour will get underway on July 8th at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago and will end on October 15th at Miami, FL @ III Points Festival.

This is the Gorillaz first North America tour in seven years and some of the cities this legendary group will visit are: Boston, Philadelphia, Quebec, Detroit, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Seattle and Kansas City. They will also be headlining at several festivals including the Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival in New York, Meadows Music & Arts Festival in San Francisco and the III Points Festival in Miami, Florida.

The Gorillaz recently released four new tracks “Saturnz Barz,” “Andromeda,” “Ascension” and “We Got the Power.” These new songs were received well by their longtime diehard fans. Additionally, the Gorillaz released a video for “Saturnz Barz” last month which hit a record for the most successful debut of a virtual reality music video in YouTube history.

Since the KeyArena opened its doors back in 1962, it has been home to numerous professional sports teams including the Seattle Supersonics of the National Basketball Association, Seattle Storm of the Women’s National Basketball Association and the Seattle Redhawks collegiate teams. The venue hosted the 1974 NBA All Star Game and has been the home to numerous memorable concerts including shows from Metallica and other legendary artists including The Beatles.

Some of the other concerts that this busy venue will be hosting this year include: The Weeknd, Chris Tomlin, Chris Brown, New Kids On The Block, Queen & Adam Lambert, Shawn Mendes, J. Cole, Neil Diamond, Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey, Jim Gaffigan and Depeche Mode. When the Gorillaz perform here in 2017 attendance records could likely be broken at this popular venue.

