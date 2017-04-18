Gorillaz Tickets at Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI Available at Discounted Prices at TicketDown.com

Ticket Down is a reputable source of presale tickets for the Gorillaz in Detroit at the Fox Theatre. Concertgoers can add promo code CONCERT for added savings.

Detroit, MI (PRUnderground) April 18th, 2017

tickets for the Gorillaz at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on Monday, September 18th. This venue has a seating capacity of just over 5,000 and tickets for this event will sell out very quickly.

The Gorillaz have announced a whirlwind tour which will be forthcoming after the release of their exciting new album Humanz which will drop on April 28th. This popular duo is comprised of Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett. Their 2017 tour will get underway on July 8th at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago and will end on October 15th at Miami, FL @ III Points Festival.

This is their first North America tour in seven years and some of the cities they will visit include Boston, Philadelphia, Quebec, Detroit, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Seattle and Kansas City. They will also be headlining at several festivals including the Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival in New York, Meadows Music & Arts Festival in San Francisco and the III Points Festival in Miami, Florida.

The Gorillaz recently released four new tracks “Saturnz Barz,” “Andromeda,” “Ascension” and “We Got the Power.” These new songs were received well by their longtime diehard fans. Additionally, the Gorillaz released a video for “Saturnz Barz” last month which hit a record for the most successful debut of a virtual reality music video in YouTube history.

The Fox Theatre in Detroit is owned by Olympia Entertainment and it is located at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit. It has a seating capacity of 5,174. The building is in art deco style with a blend of Burmese, Indian, Persian, Chinese and Hindu motifs. Some of the productions which have headlined here include: Sesame Street Live: Let’s Be Friends, David Copperfield, Donny Osmond and Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. This legendary building has the distinction of being listed on the following: U.S. National Register of Historic Places, U.S. National Historic Landmark and it is also a Michigan State Historic Site.

