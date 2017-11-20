Google Pixel XL Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2017 Deals Compared by Topic Reviews

The team of Black Friday analysts at Topic Reviews have published a review of the best Pixel XL deals available online.

The Pixel XL has top-of-the-line hardware, an award-winning camera and a lightning fast processor. Running on Android, the Pixel XL is a premium smartphone ideal for those who value screen real estate. The recent release of the Pixel 2 has led to Black Friday price drops on the Pixel XL.

Deal experts at Topic Reviews track the price of popular products to help online shoppers save money each year on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The biggest online retailers still see Black Friday as the biggest sales event of the year thanks to shoppers’ seemingly endless enthusiasm for finding great deals. Last year total spending during the holiday shopping season of November and December grew by 3.6 percent. Professional services firm Deloitte are forecasting a 4.5 percent increase in spending for 2017. Retail sales are expected to hit the $1 trillion mark between November and January.

The continued shift towards online spending for retailers has alleviated a lot of the overcrowding issues that stores encountered during previous Black Friday sales events. Data from the NRF Survey indicates that last year 52% of Black Friday shoppers headed to the web, marking the first time that spending online has exceeded brick and mortar stores.

Most retailers start running Black Friday deals on Monday November 20th and continue until Cyber Monday a week later.

