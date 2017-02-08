Google NYC Presents…Automotive Digital Marketing Conference of 2017 with Rico Glover

On March 1, 2017, Google NYC and Marketing By Click will feature training on the automotive industry’s most significant disruptor in recent ages – digital marketing.

According to Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, “The auto industry is poised for more change in the next five to ten years than it’s seen in the past 50.”

The Bryan Honda digital marketing team will be featured at Google NYC, where they will shed light on digital marketing in the automotive world. Rico Glover, Chief Digital Officer and Head of Digital Strategy for Fayetteville, North Carolina-based Bryan Honda is a marketing disruptor. When Tim Roussell, General Manager at the dealership, hired him, the dealership had 13 friends on Facebook and no digital strategy.

With more than 30 years in the automotive field, many would have expected that Roussell would continue to adhere to the old ways of automotive marketing . Instead, Glover and Roussell partner to lead the dealership in a direction that many have yet to go. While engineering excellence once was a sole factor for automotive success, today’s automotive industry hinges more and more upon smart marketing that leverages leading-edge technology.

According to Glover, “The automotive industry is changing quickly. Less than five years ago, I was forced by a dealership where I worked to stop all my personal digital marketing because they felt it competed against the dealerships. Now, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter are key referral sites in my Google Analytics sending traffic to our website.”

At Google NYC, they will be sharing their digital marketing strategies and successes. Guests at the event will have the chance to learn firsthand about the changes in digital marketing for the automotive industry. Glover will offer a special presentation on the new automotive economy digital disruption.

Guests will join Google and Marketing By Click to learn about the latest digital marketing trends within the automotive industry. The event will be held on March 1, 2017, from 10am – 2pm at 76 9th Ave., New York, NY 10011. This exclusive event is by invitation only; RSVP is required.

Lunch will be provided at the daylong event, and segments will include a presentation by Google digital automotive strategists, case studies, a workshop, and Q&A with Google and MBC leading strategists.

The deadline to register for the event is February 20, 2017. Details are available at www.TheNewAutomotiveEconomy.com .

About Rico Glover

Rico Glover is an action-oriented digital marketing expert whose career includes leading companies to soar beyond their goals as a social community manager, customer acquisition specialist, content/email marketing specialist, and social media and Facebook marketing professional.