GMN Aerospace receives tenth consecutive Boeing Performance Excellence Award

GM Nameplate's dedicated aerospace group, GMN Aerospace, is honored with the Boeing Performance Excellence Award for the tenth year in a row.

Seattle, Washington (PRUnderground) May 16th, 2018

GMN Aerospace announced today that it has received the 2017 Boeing Performance Excellence Award. The Boeing Company issues the award annually to recognize suppliers who have achieved superior performance. GMN Aerospace maintained a Silver composite performance rating for each month of the 12-month performance period, from October 2016 to September 2017.

Recipients of the award must attain a certain fixed level of quality and delivery over the course of the year. GMN Aerospace maintained 99% quality and on-time delivery ratings across the 1.6 million parts shipped to Boeing in 2017. Furthermore, approximately 25 percent of GMN Aerospace’s work for Boeing is short flow or aircraft on ground (AOG) requirements, and 100 percent of those parts have been delivered on time, as requested.

This latest award marks the tenth consecutive Boeing Performance Excellence Award that GMN Aerospace has received in the past ten years. This achievement represents not only GMN Aerospace’s dependable quality and delivery standards and consistent fulfillment of customer needs over the past decade, but also the company’s dedication to its customers overall. GMN Aerospace has proven their success in understanding what is important to a customer and then making it a priority to effectively execute on those commitments.

Previous awards that GMN Aerospace has earned from Boeing include Supplier of the Year (2009, 2010, 2011, 2016) and the Excellence in Advocacy Award (2015, 2016). GMN Aerospace supports all programs within the over 40 Boeing global locations for Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS), and Boeing Global Services (BGS). In addition to the 80K active Boeing part numbers for mandatory markers and placards, the company provides Boeing with a variety of products including injection-molded plastics, die-cut components, electronic components, value-added assemblies, and more. Throughout the years, GMN has worked alongside Boeing as more than a supplier, but as a partner, to continuously improve GMN’s processes and deliverables in order to comply with Boeing’s cost-down initiatives and to meet quick-turn delivery requirements.

“At GMN Aerospace, we operate 24/7 in an environment where meeting increased efficiencies and customer’s cost objectives are front and center,” said Paul Michaels, Director of GMN Aerospace. “We truly celebrate this ‘Decade of Excellence’ as a united team – with a culture focused on continuous improvements and passionate about customer engagement. To be recognized with this amazing award for ten consecutive years is a testament to not only the commitment of everyone on the team, but to our strong collaboration with The Boeing Company.”

About GMN Aerospace

For more than 50 years, GMN has been serving the Aerospace industry with mandatory markings and placards, and other custom components. Today, GMN is equipped with AS9100C certification and has expanded its capabilities to include front panel display integration, switch technologies, plastics, large format graphics and more. Through the years GMN has received numerous accolades, including winning the coveted Supplier of the Year award from the Boeing Company in three consecutive years. To learn more about why GMN is the trusted supplier of leading Aerospace and Aircraft manufacturers, visit our website www.gmnaerospace.com.