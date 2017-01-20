GMN Aerospace announces new long-term partnership with LIFT by EnCore

GMN Aerospace is excited to announce that the company has been selected to partner with LIFT by EnCore to deliver components for their novel Tourist Class Seat. LIFT, an aircraft seating manufacturer, has caught the attention of the aerospace industry with the sleek, simple, and ergonomic design of their new economy class seat.

At the 2016 Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg, Germany, LIFT and Boeing announced their collaboration, in which they are working together to create a seat that is spatially, structurally, and aesthetically optimized to complement the 737 Boeing Sky Interior. This is noteworthy because it marks the only collaboration of its kind to ensure consistent and efficient delivery to both Boeing and its customers.

From one-of-a-kind prototypes to full-scale production, GMN Aerospace is committed to providing high quality aerospace parts with world-class expertise and timely delivery. GMN Aerospace will provide LIFT with a variety of components for the seats including plastic injection molded parts, placards, and assemblies.

With over 50 years of experience serving the aerospace industry, GMN Aerospace will continue to build on its established reputation through this long-term partnership with LIFT by EnCore.

About LIFT by EnCore

LIFT is part of the EnCore group based in Huntington Beach, CA. Founded in 2011 by Jim Downey and Tom McFarland, the EnCore group of companies serves the commercial aerospace and defense sectors with a range of products including seats, floor-to-floor interiors, galleys, monuments, and composite aircraft structures.

About GMN Aerospace

For more than 50 years, GMN has been serving the Aerospace industry with mandatory markings and placards, and other custom components. Today, GMN is equipped with AS9100C certification and has expanded its capabilities to include front panel display integration, switch technologies, plastics, large format graphics and more. Through the years GMN has received numerous accolades, including winning the coveted Supplier of the Year award from the Boeing Company in three consecutive years. To learn more about why GMN is the trusted supplier of leading Aerospace and Aircraft manufacturers, visit our website www.gmnaerospace.com.