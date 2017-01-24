GM Nameplate earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier”

GM Nameplate has earned recognition as a Partner-level supplier for 2016 in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program for the fourth consecutive year in a row. The Partner-level status is Deere & Company’s highest supplier rating. The Seattle-based company was selected for the honor in recognition of its dedication to providing products and service of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement. GMN employees will accept the recognition during formal ceremonies held in April 2017.

GMN is a supplier of the front panel integration to John Deere’s ruggedized display assemblies. This integration includes the touchscreen, cover glass, display, housings, and bonding for John Deere’s Electronic Solutions Division.

Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, cost management, delivery, technical support and wavelength, which is a measure of responsiveness. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.

“Receiving Partner-level status from John Deere further exemplifies our ability to be a reliable supplier for all of our customers,” said Bruce Cleckley, president and CEO at GMN. “We are honored to work with John Deere and this program continues to set high standards for our quality, innovation and service.”

About GM Nameplate

GMN is recognized as a leading international manufacturer that meets and exceeds customer expectations every time. Established in 1954, GMN has grown its capabilities from nameplates and brand identity, to include labels, die-cuts, front panel integration, printed electronics and biosensors, plastics, keypads and more. The company is committed to serving its customers with the highest quality possible.