GM Nameplate announces new optical bonding facility in Taiwan

GM Nameplate & Mildex Optical announced the opening of a display integration and bonding facility in Asia, facilitating supply chain efficiency and cost reductions.

Seattle, WA (PRUnderground) March 7th, 2018

GM Nameplate (GMN) and Mildex Optical Inc. announced today the opening of their new, cutting-edge bonding facility in Taiwan, improving efficiency of the global manufacturing supply chain for their electronics customers. While GMN will continue to offer high-quality front panel integration services at its Seattle, WA Division, this global operation will enable the company to offer a range of additional advantages for display integration projects when bonding in Asia makes sense. The new 322,000 square foot facility is in the Kaohsiung Science Park. By augmenting their domestic bonding and integration capabilities in Asia, GMN helps customers reduce production lead times and streamline efficiency.

At this new facility, GMN will optically bond and integrate any display, touch screen, or decorative cover glass components. The capabilities and services offered will begin with liquid optical bonding (LOCA) and integration, but are expected to develop and expand to include more bonding technologies and assemblies in the future. Since most display and touch screen components are manufactured in Asia, GMN’s Taiwan bonding operation will lead to simplified logistics, reduced freight, labor, and component costs, and accelerated time-to-market for their customers.

The Seattle-based custom manufacturer pursued this expansion of its global services to better align its supply chain with customer’s bonding and integration needs. To bring this operation to fruition, GMN partnered with Mildex Optical, a trusted and long-term touch screen supplier. Operating out of Mildex’s world-class facility, GMN will control the bonding and integration process from start to finish. Pairing GMN’s proprietary expertise and state-of-the-art equipment with Mildex’s highly skilled workforce, customers can expect the same proven bonding solution as GMN provides domestically in a secure and discrete manufacturing environment.

As a company that is continually recognized for its unparalleled quality and service, GMN will present customers at this facility with the same dedication to providing products and services of superior quality as they experience state-side. The company has many years of experience working with display integration and bonding in industries including medical, agriculture, aerospace, electronics, and more. GMN is a licensed converter of DuPont’s Vertak® bonding technology, which allows the company to provide customers with the latest in LOCA display enhancements.

The establishment of this bonding operation in Asia will allow GMN to offer customers the convenience of local service, with worldwide access to custom solutions. With these global display integration capabilities, GMN now offers US-manufactured prototypes, engineering support, and small to medium production volumes, in addition to high-volume offshore production.

“We are excited for this opportunity to provide our customers with another option for bonded and integrated displays, with an emphasis on improved logistics and cost effectiveness,” said Jim Badders, director of display integration at GMN. “Our customers can expect the same level of excellence and complete line of sight for which they have come to rely on GMN for locally. We will work closely with you to integrate the best materials suited to meet your exact needs.”

About Mildex Optical

Mildex Optical Inc., is a leading-edge designer and manufacturer of PCAPs, Multi-Touch Resistive, (Full 10 Point Multi-Touch Capabilities) Resistive Touch Screens and Touch Windows. Mildex has been serving the strict demands of the Avionics, Industrial, Military, and Medical markets for the past 17 years. Mildex Optical is a publicly traded company on the Taiwan Stock Exchange with corporate headquarters in Kaohsiung Taiwan and employs more than 600 at its facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. Mildex offers the most advanced and broadest range of Touch Screen Technologies.

About GM Nameplate

Since 1954, GMN has been serving companies across nearly every industry with custom manufactured components and assemblies. Started as a nameplate manufacturer, today GMN’s capabilities include die-cuts, labels, front panel integration, printed electronics and biosensors, large format digital graphics, brand identity pieces, injection and compression molded plastics, elastomer keypads, value-added assemblies, and more. GMN is privately owned with corporate headquarters in Seattle, WA, and employs more than 1,000 at its facilities in North America and Asia. The company is recognized as a leading international manufacturer, with a reputation of meeting and exceeding customer expectations.