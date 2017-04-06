Gluten-Free Connecticut Hosting Free Tasting and Market at Hartford Flavor Company on 4/23

Gluten-Free Connecticut hosts a free tasting and market at Hartford Flavor Company on 4/23/17, 1pm-5pm. Gluten-Free samples from bakeries, restaurants, and food trucks.

Pop-up Event Will Feature Local Gluten-Free Vendors And Food Trucks

Gluten-Free Connecticut, LLC is delighted to announce its first gluten-free pop-up market and tasting event on April 23rd, 2017, 1pm-5pm, at Hartford Flavor Company at 30 Arbor St. in Hartford. Admission is free and children are welcome.

Attendees should come hungry to take advantage of free samples and food available for purchase from Connecticut-based bakeries, restaurants, and food trucks. All offerings will be gluten free and many will be celiac friendly. Hartford Flavor Company’s tasting room will also be open, offering samples of their Wild Moon botanically-infused liqueurs(all gluten free!). Participating vendors include Pure Love Gluten-Free Bakery, Let’s Start From Scratch, Still Riding Foods, Liquid Nirvana, Dedicated Table, Flex Bakery, Perk on Main Crepe Truck, and Yardbird and Co. Food Truck.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Hartford Flavor Company for this event, connecting Connecticut’s gluten-free community with these great local businesses who are working so hard to accommodate them,” Gluten-Free Connecticut owner Abby Helman Kelly says. “And you don’t have to be gluten-free to enjoy these events. All you’ll taste is delicious food.”

Gluten-Free Connecticut, LLC owns www.glutenfreeconnecticut.com, the state’s most comprehensive and up-to-date gluten-free resource. Founder and owner Abby Helman Kelly holds a master’s degree in counseling psychology from Loyola University Maryland and a bachelor’s degree in communications from Boston University. She is planning more pop-up events throughout Connecticut, as well as the state’s first locally sponsored gluten-free food expo on 10/14/17 in Bristol, CT. For more information contact: Abby Helman Kelly (860)836-5041, abby@glutenfreeconnecticut.com https://www.facebook.com/glutenfreect/ https://www.instagram.com/glutenfreeconnecticut/ https://twitter.com/gluten_freeCT

Find out more about Hartford Flavor Company at http://hartfordflavor.com/

