Gluten & Allergen Free Wellness Event Brings Options, Resources, & Education to Community March 24

Event benefits consumers who suffer from celiac disease, food allergies, and gluten intolerance and must eat a special diet of gluten-free and or allergen-free.

Charlotte, NC (PRUnderground) February 7th, 2018

Echo Event Solutions has partnered with national and local gluten-free and allergen-free companies to plan and execute a wellness event for the communities and people of Charlotte, NC March 24 10 am – 4 pm at Lenny Boy Brewing Co. 3000 S Tryon St.

This event will have food samples, resources and lectures to educate provided in a full day of activities. Local Sponsors include Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology, Carolina Digestive, Lake Norman Health & Wellness, Lenny Boy Brewing Co, and Burton’s Grill Charlotte. National vendors include Enjoy Life Foods, Garden Lites, Simply Gluten Free Magazine, Dolci Di Maria, Tito’s Vodka, and many more. A full listing of speakers and vendors can be found at http://gfafwellnessevent.com

Through sampling and educational events, Gluten and Allergen Free Wellness Events demonstrate that local food has as big of a place at the table of food allergies as national companies do. These events raise awareness and benefit the region they are held in by bringing together families who medically need to eat special diets in a safe atmosphere to celebrate and learn.

Gluten and Allergen Free Wellness Events were started because the founder, Nikki Everett’s daughter has celiac disease. Echo Event Solutions is a NC based small business that has been holding these events for 9 years across NC and the nation. Nikki and her daughter have been featured in local and national publications as well as they have been featured as guests on NPR for a feature on Celiac Disease and a gluten-free diet.

About Echo Event Solutions