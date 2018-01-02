GloryNoon, a Forum Dedicated Specifically to Hip Hop Music and Culture, Launches Free Music-Posting

GloryNoon, a brand-new, fully-functioning conversational forum dedicated to fostering Hip Hop-related conversation.

GloryNoon, a brand-new, fully-functioning conversational forum dedicated to fostering Hip Hop-related conversation, collaboration, and inspiring discourse between users from around the world, this week announced they are now enabling up-and-coming Hip Hop artists to post their music and videos to the forum for free moving forward.

Now allowing aspiring rappers from around the world to share their songs, materials, and music videos with as many listeners as possible, GloryNoon is one of the only music distribution sites available to musicians centered solely on Hip Hop music.

“Dedicated specifically to the music and culture surrounding the world of Hip Hop, we have made GloryNoon all-encompassing, so even more individuals are motivated to share in their thoughts and passions with users from every corner of the globe,” said Ashley Hunt, Founder and Owner of GloryNoon. “Within our forum, we encourage participation in all areas of discussion related to the music and culture. But even more than that, we want to support the Hip Hop community itself, thereby inspiring us to launch a music posting feature moving forward.”

With the posted material to GloryNoon, users will be able to constructively critique and provide their opinion on the mediums, providing artists with invaluable feedback. Artists can also receive discussions from other artists, collaborating as part of the greater GloryNoon community.

“Our dream is for GloryNoon to one day be a popular place for Hip Hop fans, a place Hip Hop artists accredit their success and their stardom,” said Hunt. “Spread the word on the launch of our new music posting feature, and consider testing the Hip Hop waters, starting with GloryNoon today.”

Long-term memberships are available for GloryNoon users intent on capitalizing from the forum community.

For more information, visit: https://www.glorynoon.com/.

