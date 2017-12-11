Global-Z International Appoints Seasoned Marketing Executive Roger Matus As Vice President of Global

Matus brings strong marketing and technology experience to data quality vendor

Bennington, VT (PRUnderground) December 11th, 2017

As it prepares for its next phase of expansion, data quality vendor Global-Z International announces the appointment of Roger Matus to the newly created position of Vice President, Global Marketing. In this role, Matus will be tasked with growing the awareness of Global-Z world-wide and will oversee all aspects of brand communications, product marketing, new product strategy, and demand generation.

“As we enter the next phase to grow in the multi-billion dollar data quality marketplace, Global-Z continues to attract the top talent in the industry”, said Dimitri Garder founder and CEO.

Matus joined Global-Z from artificial intelligence company Neurala, where as Vice President of Products and Markets, he led the roll-out of the company’s products to Fortune 50 companies and a global audience. He was also Executive Vice President of Nellymoser, an innovator in print-to-mobile technology for the publishing industry, and Vice President of Marketing for Dragon Systems, the leader in speech recognition software. He has an MBA from the University of Chicago, an MS in Engineering from Boston University, and a BA from Syracuse University.

“We are extremely excited to have such a seasoned executive as Roger Matus joining our team,” said Ted Haas, Chief Marketing Officer of Global-Z. “Roger brings to Global-Z not only strong global marketing expertise but also a strong track record in expanding markets for technology companies.”

“As large companies increasingly rely upon their in-house databases to make predictions, and for enterprise customer communications, I believe that the market for Global-Z’s data quality services will expand dramatically. Global-Z’s ability to customize data hygiene services at scale for complex environments will make the company a critical partner in the customer’s growth. I am thrilled to be a part of it,” Matus said.

During his free time, Matus likes to take advantage of everything the Berkshires has to offer, including yoga, hiking, concerts, and theater.

ABOUT GLOBAL-Z INTERNATIONAL

Global-Z International is focused on improving customer data quality and intelligence in global markets. Global-Z serves some of the largest global enterprises with customized international data quality solutions for their marketing, CRM migration and master data management needs. Global-Z International, Inc., was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bennington, Vermont with offices and operations in the US, Canada and Japan.

About Global-Z International

Global-Z International is focused on improving customer data quality and intelligence in global markets. Global-Z serves some of the largest global enterprises with customized international data quality solutions for their marketing, CRM migration and master data management needs. Global-Z International, Inc., was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bennington, Vermont with offices and operations in the US, Canada and Japan.