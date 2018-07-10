Global-Z Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification For Information Security Management

Global-Z Extends Its Focus on Data Privacy and Data Security with ISO/IEC 27001, GDPR, EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Compliance

Bennington, VT and Herndon, VA (PRUnderground) July 10th, 2018

Global-Z International, a leader in global customer master data management solutions, today achieved certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS) under the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 standard. Compliance and certification to the standard were verified through an in-depth assessment by BSI, an independent third-party certification body. The certification validates that Global-Z has successfully implemented comprehensive information security practices that protect its customers and their sensitive information in accordance with internationally-recognized standards.

“Protecting our clients’ sensitive information is of paramount importance, as our customers are well aware of the increasing consumer demand for data protection and privacy,” explained Dimitri Garder, founder and CEO of Global-Z. “By independently certifying our Information Security Management System, we demonstrate assurance in the marketplace that we have implemented best-in-class security practices and that we are doing everything we can to keep our clients’ data safe.”

To achieve the certification, Global-Z had to prove that it has a systematic and ongoing approach to managing sensitive company and customer information. This comprehensive approach encompasses the people, processes, and IT systems by applying a risk management process. ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is the most widely recognized global standard for management of information security.

Because Global-Z works with customer data in countries representing 98.9% of the world’s population, the company chose BSI as its partner for the assessment and certification. BSI is world-renown for its expertise with global standards, and has clients in 193 countries.

“Global-Z International is to be congratulated on their certification,” stated Carlos Pitanga, chief operating officer of BSI Group America Inc. “Implementing and complying to ISO/IEC 27001 requires an enterprise-wide commitment to protecting customer information and with the standard’s requirement for continual improvement, Global-Z International will be strengthening the resilience of the organization.”

The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification is an integral part of Global-Z’s ongoing effort to implement world-class confidentiality and data security practices. In addition to certifying to the ISO standard, Global-Z is compliant with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield.

About Global-Z International

Global-Z International is a leader in global customer master data management solutions. The company works with many of the world’s largest and most successful brands, delivering international data quality solutions for their marketing, customer relationship management, and master data management needs. Global-Z was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bennington, Vermont with offices and operations in the US, Canada, EU, and Japan.

About BSI

BSI (British Standards Institution) equips businesses with the necessary solutions to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence. From assessment, certification and training to software solutions, advisory services and supply chain intelligence, BSI provides the full solution to facilitate business improvement and help clients drive performance, manage risk and grow sustainably. Through the passion and expertise of our people, BSI embeds excellence in organizations across the globe to improve business performance and resilience. BSI’s influence spans across multiple sectors with particular focus on Aerospace, Automotive, Built Environment, Food, Retail, Healthcare, and IT.

