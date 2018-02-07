Global Stem Cells Group to Sponsor Congreso Internacional de Medicina Antienvejecimiento

Miami Lakes, Florida (PRUnderground) February 6th, 2018

Global Stem Cells Group, a world leader in stem cell and regenerative medicine, will sponsor the IX Congreso Internacional de Medicina Antienvejecimiento y Longevidad (Congress in Anti-Aging and Longevity Medicine) to be held February 16 – 18, 2018 in Mexico City. This will be the third consecutive year GSCG is sponsoring the Congress.

Global Stem Cells Group founder and CEO Benito Novas will join healthcare professionals from around the world for the event. Anti-aging medicine focuses on early detection, prevention, treatment, and regeneration for conditions related to advanced age and promotes. innovative therapy and protocol development for the therapeutic management of aging and elderly patients. Four-hundred participants are expected to attend.

Physicians and medical professionals specializing in age-related diseases and conditions will gather to discuss and exchange knowledge and new treatments in anti-aging medicine. They include: regenerative and stem cell medicine specialists, internists, endocrinologists, dermatologists, geriatricians, surgeons, family and general medicine practitioners, gerontologists, OB/GYNs (gynecology and obstetrics), cardiologists, orthopedists, plastic surgeons, chiropractors, dental surgeons, rehabilitative medicine practitioners, sports medicine specialists, homeopathic medicine specialists, nutritionists, pharmaceutical chemists, researchers and scientists, and specialist geriatric nurses.

A lineup of world-renowned physicians, all leaders in anti-aging medicine, will teach magisterial conferences throughout the event. There will also be practical theoretic workshops related to anti-aging, regenerative, and aesthetic medicine. Additionally, conference attendees will be able to witness various procedures performed by expert anti-aging practitioners.

The conference is organized by The Institute of Anti-Aging and Longevity Medicine, the leading anti-aging and regenerative medicine society in Mexico.

IX Congress attendees will be granted recognition for their participation, and will have access to the event’s commercial area where they can purchase products and learn about business opportunities with leading national and international companies specializing in anti-aging medicine.

The conference will be held at Hotel Reforma in Mexico City.

To learn more or register for the IX Congreso Internacional de Medicina Antienvejecimiento y Longevidad, visit the conference website. For information on regenerative and stem cell medicine, visit the Global Stem Cells Group website, email info@stemcellsgroup.com, or call +1 305 560 5337.

About Global Stem Cells Group

Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) is a worldwide network that combines seven major medical corporations, each focused on furthering scientific and technological advancements to lead cutting-edge stem cell development, treatments, and training. The united efforts of GSCG’s affiliate companies provide medical practitioners with a one-stop hub for stem cell solutions that adhere to the highest medical standards.