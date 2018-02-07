Global Stem Cells Group to Launch Regenerative Medicine Training Program for Mexico

Miami Lakes, FL (PRUnderground) February 7th, 2018

Global Stem Cells Group, a world leader in stem cell and regenerative medicine, will launch the organization’s complete Regenerative Medicine Training Program for Mexico at the IX Congreso Internacional de Medicina Antienvejecimiento y Longevidad (Congress in Anti-Aging and Longevity Medicine) to be held February 16 – 18, 2018 in Mexico City.e

The training course will be held in Mexico City April 13 – 14, 2018.

The “Practical Course of Cell Therapies in a Clinical Environment” is a two-day, hands-on training course that provides physician attendees with the intellectual property of 22 proprietary protocols that allow treatment procedures for degenerative and aesthetic conditions and diseases in-office, as well as step-by-step videos of each protocol.

Course attendees will acquire the skills that will allow them to offer alternative therapies to patients who suffer from degenerative conditions for which no traditional medical solutions are available. Attendees will treat three to five live patients during the course. Upon completing the course successfully, participants will join a select group of physicians at the forefront of medical science—only 5 percent of physicians worldwide have access to studies of cell therapies, and only 0.01 percent are currently practicing these therapies.

Qualified physicians learn skills that can be used to treat patients in-practice, and utilize the training for career advancement.

Participating physicians will also receive access to the online stem cell training course to review all content and procedures introduced in the 2-day clinical training course, patient forms and guidelines, procedure informed consent forms, didactic lectures, training booklets, and more.

The Regenerative Medicine Training Program for Mexico was developed for physicians and high-level practitioners to learn techniques in harvesting and reintegrating stem cells. Stem cell therapies continue to revolutionize the healthcare industry and help improve the quality of life for patients.

To learn more about the certification training course and register to participate, visit the Stem Cell Training Course website, email info@stemcellsgroup.com, or call 305-560-5337.

About Global Stem Cells Group

Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) is a worldwide network that combines seven major medical corporations, each focused on furthering scientific and technological advancements to lead cutting-edge stem cell development, treatments, and training. The united efforts of GSCG’s affiliate companies provide medical practitioners with a one-stop hub for stem cell solutions that adhere to the highest medical standards.