Global Stem Cells Group to Launch New Online Training Platform at Jornadas Mediterraneas

Global Stem Cells Group announces plans to launch its new, updated stem cell training platform during Jornadas Mediteraneas in Barcelona, Spain, May 11, 2018

MIami Lakes (PRUnderground) April 5th, 2018

Global Stem Cells Group will launch its new, updated online stem cell training platform and an online digital marketing course for aesthetic physicians at the Jornadas Mediteraneas conference in Barcelona, Spain, May 11, 2018.

Designed to provide physicians with a new stem cell medicine skills and tools they can use to treat patients in their medical practices. The platform includes new courses like Regenerative Medicine Protocols, available in English and Spanish and offering 16 hours of expert lectures and step-by-step video, footage designed for physician training,

Global Stem Cells Group developed the new online training platform in response to increased demand for regenerative medicine treatments for patient who are increasingly requesting their physicians to make stem cell protocols available.

Global Stem Cells Group’s certified online training platform has gained popularity among physicians who wish to make stem cell treatment protocols available at their practices, and need a training option for learning how to implement regenerative medicine techniques and protocols at their own pace, conveniently from home or office.

GSCG’s online training courses are conducted by stem cell and regenerative medicine experts at GSCG affiliate Stem Cell Training. Online courseworkl provides didactic lectures on regenerative medicine and scientifically validated protocols. Lecture topics include:

Stem cell biology

Regulatory environments for stem cell harvesting and transplantation

Platelet-rich plasma

Induced pluripotent stem cells

cGMPs for stem cell therapies

Embryonic stem cells

Bone marrow stem cells

Adipose-derived stem cells

Harvesting and isolating adipose-derived stem cells

Harvesting and isolating bone marrow stem cells

The online programs includes training videos, training booklets, detailed protocols, and power point presentations with instructions and images for:

Adipose extraction

Adipose stem cell isolation

Bone marrow stem cell isolation

Platelet rich plasma

Patient forms and guidelines (including editable and non-editable confidential medical history for pre- and post-medical instruction, safety guidelines for harvesting adipose tissue, blood work request flyer and confirmation of treatment detailer)

Sample informed consent forms (for adipose derived stem cells, bone marrow derived stem cells and platelet-rich plasma)

Stem Cell Banking with flyers for physicians and patients, as well as stem cell banking requests for cryopreservation

Stem cell training lecture notes

Access to regenerative medicine experts

Physicians can also choose to combine the online coursework with one-on-one training provided by a regenerative medicine specialist.

GSCG is also making its new online digital marketing course, “Digital Marketing for Aesthetic Physicians” a comprehensive source for aesthetic practitioners available in both English and Spanish. Developed by GSCG CEO and medical marketing professional Benito Novas, the course offers valuable information on the latest marketing tools for managing an aesthetic medicine practice. Topics include social media strategies and tools for promoting physician practices, and advise on designing Google and Facebook ads that generate targeted leads and engage new potential patients.

Digital marketing is critical to growing and maintaining a successful practice at a time where most audiences are searching for practitioners online. GSCG’s virtual coursework allows professionals in the aesthetic medicine field to learn the latest tools and strategies for attracting new patients on their own time and at their own pace from home or office.

The course also offers tips for using key content marketing strategies to build a practice. “Digital Marketing for Aesthetic Physicians” provides a valuable opportunity to learn about the most effective marketing resources and methods for growing an aesthetic medicine practice, including best practices for managing different advertising resources such as Facebook Ads and Google Ads.

To learn more about Global Stem Cells Group’s online training platform and digital marketing course for aesthetic practices, visit the Gobal Stem Cells Group website,l email info@stemcellsgroup.com, or call +1305 560 5337.

About Global Stem Cells Group:

Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) is a worldwide network that combines seven major medical corporations, each focused on furthering scientific and technological advancements to lead cutting-edge stem cell development, treatments, and training. The united efforts of GSCG’s affiliate companies provide medical practitioners with a one-stop hub for stem cell solutions that adhere to the highest medical standards.

Global stem cell’s mission is to be the largest recognized stem cell and regenerative medicine network in the world.

