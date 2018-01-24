Global Stem Cells Group to Hold The South American Regenerative Medicine Symposium in Buenos Aires

Miami Lakes, FL (PRUnderground) January 23rd, 2018

Global Stem Cells Group, a world leader in stem cell and regenerative medicine, will host its South American Regenerative Medicine Symposium August 23, 24, and 25th in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This will be GSCG’s fifth consecutive year hosting the symposium.

The main topic for the 2018 event is “Next Generation Medicine: Adult Stem Cells.”

The symposium will again be hosted at the Faculty of Medicine of the Universidad de Buenos Aires, and will provide an opportunity to showcase advancements in adult stem cell research and therapies on a global level and establish a dialogue among some of the world’s leading stem cell experts. Ten international speakers will share their clinical experience improving the quality of patients’ lives using adult stem cell therapies.

According to Benito Novas, Global Stem Cells Group CEO, the symposium will showcase advances in adult stem cell research and therapies.

“This year’s symposium will highlight the strides stem cell research has made in adult stem cell applications,” Novas says. “

Since 2014, Global Stem Cells Group worked with some of the most prestigious regenerative medicine practitioners in South America as it focuses on growing its services throughout the global community. Stem cell therapies continue to revolutionize the healthcare industry while offering new hope for sufferers of chronic, debilitating conditions.

To learn more about the Fifth Annual South American Regenerative Medicine Symposium visit the Stem Cell Conference website, email info@stemcellsgroup.com, or call 305-560-5337.

About Global Stem Cells Group

Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) is a worldwide network that combines seven major medical corporations, each focused on furthering scientific and technological advancements to lead cutting-edge stem cell development, treatments, and training. The united efforts of GSCG’s affiliate companies provide medical practitioners with a one-stop hub for stem cell solutions that adhere to the highest medical standards.