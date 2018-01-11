Global Stem Cells Group Subsidiary Stem Cell Center Network to open new facility in Puerto Rico

Stem Cell Center Network, the world's largest network of regenerative medicine, has announced the opening a new facility in San Jose, Puerto Rico in January 2018.

Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) subsidiary Stem Cell Center Network, the world’s largest collective support and advisory network of regenerative medicine clinics and physicians, has announced the opening a new facility in San Jose, Puerto Rico in January 2018.

Stem Cell Center Puerto Rico will provide stem cell treatments for a variety of conditions, including osteoarthritis, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Adimarket, also a subsidiary of GSCG, will provide Stem Cell Center Puerto Rico with state-of-the-art products and technology, such as the Integrated Stem Cell Workstation.

Global Stem Cells Group CEO Benito Novas named Juan Colon, M.D. to head Stem Cell Center Puerto Rico as medical director. Colon is a urologist who has spent the past year working to help prostate cancer patients. He earned his medical degree from Recinto de Ciencias Médicas in San Juan and trained in the latest regenerative medicine protocols in December 2017 at Stem Cell Center San Jose, Costa Rica.

The Stem Cell Center Network has aggressively launched and rapidly expanded new fellowship programs, events, and other regenerative medicine events over the past five years and currently has members practicing in 25 countries.

The new San Juan center will treat patients with a variety of degenerative conditions with emphasis on osteoarthritis, according to Novas.

For more information, visit the Stem Cell Center Network website, the Global Stem Cells Group website, email info@stemcellsgroup.com, or call +1305 560 5337.

About Stem Cell Center Network:

Stem Cell Center Network, a division of Global Stem Cells Group, is an international network of medical practitioners dedicated to bringing stem cell therapies to patients worldwide.

Network physicians are experts in their fields and believe that stem cell treatments are to the future of medicine. Each Network physician is dedicated to providing the best treatments and contributing to the global store of regenerative medicine knowledge and research.

About Adimarket:

Adimarket, Inc., a division of the Global Stem Cells Group, is a one-stop, cost-competitive online marketplace for quality regenerative medicine equipment and supplies for physicians and healthcare professionals.

Adimarket was founded to provide practitioners the tools they need to practice regenerative medicine in a medical office setting. Motivated by a firm belief in the impact stem cell medicine can have when dispensed in a doctor’s office, Adimarket provides physicians with the tools they need to provide patients with cutting-edge treatments.

About Global Stem Cells Group

Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) is a worldwide network that combines seven major medical corporations, each focused on furthering scientific and technological advancements to lead cutting-edge stem cell development, treatments, and training. The united efforts of GSCG’s affiliate companies provide medical practitioners with a one-stop hub for stem cell solutions that adhere to the highest medical standards.