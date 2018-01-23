Global Stem Cells Group names Mehmet Veli Karaaltın, M.D. to Advisory Board

Miami Lakes, FL (PRUnderground) January 23rd, 2018

Global Stem Cells Group CEO Benito Novas has named Mehmet Veli Karaaltın, M.D., Associate Professor of Plastic, Aesthetic, and Reconstructive Surgery, (European Board Certified), and hand surgery, head, and maxillofacial surgery specialist to the GSCG Advisory Board Faculty.

Karaaltın practices in Istanbul, Turkey.

Born in Iraq-Kirkuk in 1972, Karaaltın moved to the United States with his family, living in West Lafayette, Indiana and Los Angeles until 1988, when he moved to Istanbul.

After graduating from Istanbul University’s Cerrahpaşa English Medical Faculty, Karaaltın received a national examination from Hacettepe University in Ankara, Turkey, where he was 12th out of 25000 doctoral candidates. In 2012, he passed and completed all ID exams required by the European Society of Plastic Surgery. He ​​is a member of the European Council of Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery and the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS).

In addition to his work in aesthetic applications, Karaaltın is also known for his work in microvascular free flaps, nerve transfers, facial surgery, and tissue transplants.

Karaaltın also practices cellular therapy and tissue regeneration for healing diabetic wounds, severe burns, and Buerger’s disease. He is one of only a few physicians in the world who offer surgical treatment for Lymphedema-Elephant Disease with microvascular lymph node transfer. In addition, Karaaltın uses

3-D technology to perform aesthetic rhinoplasty.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Dr. Karaaltın to the Global Stem Cells Group Advisory Board,” says GSCG CEO Benito Novas. “He brings a wealth of knowledge in aesthetic regenerative medicine to the table, and we look forward to a long and productive alliance.”

To learn more, visit the Global Stem Cells Group website, email inf@stemcellsgroup.com, or call +1 305 560 5337.

About Global Stem Cells Group

Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) is a worldwide network that combines seven major medical corporations, each focused on furthering scientific and technological advancements to lead cutting-edge stem cell development, treatments, and training. The united efforts of GSCG’s affiliate companies provide medical practitioners with a one-stop hub for stem cell solutions that adhere to the highest medical standards.