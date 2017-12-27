Global Stem Cells Group founder Benito Novas was recognized as a leader in regenerative medicine.

Global Stem Cells Group founder and CEO Benito Novas was recognized as a leader in regenerative medicine at the XVIII International Congress of Aesthetic Medicine.

Global Stem Cells Group founder and CEO Benito Novas was recognized as a leader in regenerative medicine at the XVIII International Congress of Aesthetic Medicine, Aesthetic Surgery and Obesity, Dec. 2, 2017, in Mexico City.

Benito Novas, founder and CEO of Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG), earned recognition for his leadership in regenerative medicine at the XVIII International Congress of Aesthetic Medicine, Aesthetic Surgery and Obesity, Dec. 2, 2017, in Mexico City.

Novas accepted the recognition, signed and presented to him by Congress President Rector Doctor Arturo Conde at the event, honoring him for helping thousands of physicians around the world bring regenerative medicine therapies to their clinical practices.

Novas provided training and equipment to physicians throughout South America, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East through GSCG affiliate companies Stem Cell Training, Adimarket online regenerative medicine store, and Stem Cell Center Network (present in more than 30 cities globally).

Novas is a global entrepreneur, manager, and keynote speaker with expertise in the field of specialized marketing focused on biotechnology, life sciences, and healthcare development.

The philosophy that has driven him to launch and grow his companies is the desire for a perpetual flow of knowledge and innovation with regard to the role of stem cells in modern medicine.

“My aim is to accelerate the process of getting promising stem cell research and technology developed into treatments and therapies, and to make them readily available to benefit the health and well-being of a broad range of patients,” he says.

Using specialized marketing techniques focused on stem cells and their impact on the field of aesthetic surgery, Novas created a multi-company corporation based on his visionary approach to healthcare management and regenerative medicine.

About Global Stem Cells Group

