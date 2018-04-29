Global Stem Cells Group Collaborates with King Hamad University Hospital for Diabetes Clinical Trial

Global Stem Cells Group announces agreement with King Hamad University Hospital to collaborate on a new medical trial on stem cell treatments for diabetes.

Miami Lakes (PRUnderground) April 28th, 2018

Global Stem Cells Group announced that it has signed an agreement with King Hamad University Hospital in Bahrain to provide equipment and supplies to support new medical research focused on a stem cell treatment to treat patients suffering with diabetes.

Global Stem Cells Group Faculty member Leslie Mesen, M.D., will oversee GSCG’s participation in the trial, which will begin with conducting treatment safety research on 100 patients to determine the next phase of the trial. Global Stem Cells Group has also agreed to provide regenerative medicine training to physicians in Bahrain in conjunction with King Hamad University Hospital.

King Hamad University Hospital and GSCG share a mission to provide innovative, world-class medical treatment options and care for patients. KHUH specializes in treating patients with endocrine disease such as diabetes, providing a team of specialty physicians, diabetes educators, nurses, and registered dietitians.

Stem cells offer one of the most promising strategies for treating and perhaps even curing diabetes. While transplantation of insulin-producing (beta) cells offers an encouraging therapy option to treat diabetes, the limited number of donor beta cells available have researchers seeking different sources of pancreatic islet progenitor or stem cells, which provide extensive proliferative ability, leading many researchers to believe that stem cells may provide an effective option for treating diabetes.

To learn more about Global Stem Cells Group’s collaboration with KHUH and other promising stem cell advancements, visit the Global Stem Cells Group website, email info@stemcellsgroup.com, or call +1 305 560 5337.

About Global Stem Cells Group: Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) is a worldwide network that combines seven major medical corporations, each focused on furthering scientific and technological advancements to lead cutting-edge stem cell development, treatments, and training. The united efforts of GSCG’s affiliate companies provide medical practitioners with a one-stop hub for stem cell solutions that adhere to the highest medical standards. Global stem cell’s mission is to be the largest recognized stem cell and regenerative medicine network in the world.

