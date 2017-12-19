Global RADAR Publishes Bitcoin eBook

Bitcoin and The Crypto Currency Craze – The Application of Anti-Money Laundering Requirements to Alternative Currencies

The much-heralded rise of bitcoin and other crypto-currencies seen in recent weeks and months has become a very popular talking point, and for good reason. As technology continues to evolve at an unprecedented rate, the effects have already begun to take shape throughout the financial services sector by way of increased money laundering risks and the need for enhanced financial security for both companies and consumers alike.

Although the realm of crypto-currencies offers seemingly endless possibilities for companies and investors, the complex challenges and potential risks are new. To address these risks, Global RADAR has published an eBook that defines the origin of alternative currencies and presents the path for applying Anti-Money Laundering (AML) requirements.

The latest in a series of insightful works written by author and CEO of Global RADAR, Dominic Suszek, this eBook ventures into relatively uncharted territory. It addresses the unfamiliar subject of virtual currencies from a compliance standpoint., covering hot-button topics such as the various virtual currency systems seen today, pros and cons associated with these systems, and federal responsibilities related to their usage. This handbook allows for readers to gain an ever-important, precise view into their own regulatory requirements from the perspective of one of the leading minds in the AML community.

