Global Alliance Wealth Management strengthens global presence with opening of new office in Tokyo

Leading alternative asset manager and wealth management provider expands global platform with approval to commence Japanese operations.

(PRUnderground) February 10th, 2017

Global Alliance Wealth Management is pleased to announce that the Japanese government’s Financial Services Agency has issued the company with a license to operate as an alternative investment and discretionary advisory. Global Alliance Wealth Management Japan will commence operations from its Tokyo location before the end of September 2017.

In addition to investment offices located in New York and Hong Kong, Global Alliance Wealth Management will open its third office in Tokyo as the company continues to provide a global client base with access to alternative investments and wealth management solutions.

To develop the Tokyo regional office, the company has appointed Masaki Ogawa as Chief Executive Officer and Bradley Carter as Executive Secretary. Both representatives have been with Global Alliance Wealth Management since 2008 and are currently serving executive positions at the company’s Hong Kong office.

“The company had considered the prospect of expanding operations in 2015 and had initially expected to open our third office in London last year. With the political instabilities over in Europe we had to put that decision on hold and bring forward the option to cement our foothold in Japan,” said Mr Ogawa

“This is a great personal honor as I return home to lead Global Alliance Wealth Management’s expansion into Japan. The opening of the Tokyo office is another step forward in strengthening our position as a leading investment manager as we remain focussed on globalizing our capabilities based on an evolving client profile.”

“As a company we are focused on value driven opportunities and have long identified Japan as being highly attractive in this regard. A large portion of small and mid-cap Japanese equities markets are generating record profits yet are trading on price-to-book values of less than one. These are the signals we will focus on exploiting as we develop our portfolio over the coming months.” continued Mr. Ogawa.

