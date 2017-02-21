Global Alliance Wealth Management Announces Launch of Extended Alternative Solutions Platform

Alternative asset manager, Global Alliance Wealth Management extends alternative solutions platform offering for accredited investors and retail clients

Global Alliance Wealth Management, an alternative investment management firm with offices in New York and Hong Kong has announced the extension of its Alternative Solutions Platform, soon to become available for accredited investors and private clients.

Since 2008, Global Alliance Wealth Management has provided its global client base with access to alternative investment and private equity management solutions.

Extending on the company’s services, the Alternative Solution Platform will seek to deliver long-term capital appreciation whilst managing volatile frequencies throughout global equity markets. The extension of service is backed by a strategy that was previous available only to qualified purchasers of the company’s alternative offerings.

The platform will now become available to a wider group of investors as a registered, close-end management entity that has proposed to include acquisition terms offering liquidity options and dividend distribution schedules to align with conditions under 1009 tax reporting standards.

“The Alternative Solutions Platform was incorporated back in 2009 to help our institutional clients manage their growth expectations through the placement of private equity positions,” said Phillip Garten, Global Alliance Wealth Management’s Chief Operating Officer. “With the extension of the platform we are able to develop the fund further as we welcome our private and accredited clients to access the actively-managed platform through a regulated alternative investment platform.”

With the upgrade in regulated status, the Global Alliance Wealth Management Alternative Solutions Platform will draw a wider appeal from the company’s existing client base as the alternative investment manager continues to make inroads into the developing alternative environment. The offering will provide retail clients and family office structures with the ability to diversify their holdings into sectors that have in the past been restricted by the capital limitations of smaller investors.

The Alternative Solutions Platform will initially be offered to Global Alliance Wealth Management’s existing client base. Existing clients are requested to contact their account representative directly for further information.

