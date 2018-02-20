Glever Writes a Resume in 3 Minutes with Newly-Launched AI-Powered Tool from Resure Technology

Based on minimal user input, a new AI-influenced platform and app called Glever cuts to the chase and pulls double duty for resumes.

In an age where all things instantaneous are readily on tap, who said resume writing needs to be exhausting? Not Resure Technology. They’re the out-of-the-box thinkers that recently launched an AI-powered tool that not only writes a resume based on hints but finds jobs too. This is Glever. Thanks to its intuitive functionality, users provide as little as one-sentence about their job history and Glever goes to town. It not only writes a comprehensive resume, it also provides job matches. But here’s the kicker, it’s done in three minutes from a desktop, laptop, or app for iOS and Android. Free resume builder, anyone?

“Basically, no one ever has to ask how to write a resume again. Our auto-writing resume builder will change the way people write resumes. Moreover, this technology has the potential to change the way people write, period,” Aaron Yin, a representative of Resure Technology, said of the far-reaching benefits of the new platform and Glever app.

So how does deep learning and artificial intelligence work when it comes to writing? The AI-based resume writer quite literally learns from millions of resumes over nearly all job positions across myriad industries. Using deep learning, it builds models for grammar as well as keywords and skills and generates content via hints, auto-suggestions, and assimilation.

For example, if a user tells Glever they were a “Front End Developer that developed a website using Java Script,” the resume writing tool will produce a list for their resume like so:

Used JQuery plugins for Drag-and-drop, Widgets, Menus, user interface and forms. Used CSS manipulation and Java Script for the client side validations.

Worked on cross-AJAX to make the pages dynamic and easy navigation and to add the help of Angular JS.

Involved in developing code for obtaining bean Classes, JSPs, Java Script, CSS3, and Bootstrap.JS.

Created custom directives to build the application and also used model view controller. Used Angular JS for developing the application.

If a user wants to make modifications, they can. Glever will generate four more auto-suggestion options that compliment their first statement. It’s even capable of autocomplete to finish a sentence if need be.

To start, a user inputs their name, email address, and job title. From there, Glever will provide work experience suggestions based on that job title. Next, select a skill used on the job and Glever will generate corresponding information to round out the resume. There is no pre-written content, everything is based on new hints provided by the user. At resume’s end, Glever culminates all skills for easy reading and summarizes as well.

About Resure Technology

Resure Technology is an AI company based in Santa Clara, California founded by PhDs and engineers with decades of experience in deep learning. The mission of Resure Technology is to revolutionize how business communications such as customer correspondence, inspection reports, and insurance claims are written. The company’s flagship application can be found at Glever.com.