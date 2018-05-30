Glance’s CTO Shares Key Insights About Succeeding as a Woman in Cyber-security

Vancouver, B.C. (PRUnderground) May 30th, 2018

The information security industry is growing exponentially, but women are somewhat absent from that growth. According to the latest Global Information Security Workforce study on women in cybersecurity, women make up only 11 percent of the industry’s workforce. In fact, despite higher levels of education, women are largely underrepresented in all fields of technology. The study found that the disparity is largely due to high levels of discrimination, with 51 percent of female cybersecurity employees citing discrimination at least once in their careers. Other factors include a heightened response to negative feedback in male-dominated settings, in addition to a lack of support from educators.

“As a female technology executive, I make it a top priority to ensure that all voices are heard,” said Angela Griffin, Chief Technology Officer at Glance Pay, North America’s mobile payments app of choice for restaurants, retail and more. “By fostering an inclusive workplace, our employees are engaged and committed to providing a top-notch experience for our clients. Not only has diversity resulted in the consistent growth of Glance Pay, but it also allows for a company culture that’s open, inviting, innovative and collaborative. An inclusive work environment is key to the success of any organization, and that’s apparent at Glance Pay.”

Equal representation is critical for effectively growing a business. Companies that lack gender diversity typically experience a deficit regarding the diversity of thought and ingenuity as increased diversity within an organization better reflects the needs and concerns of the organization’s customer base. Internal diversity is also becoming increasingly important for investors, as male-dominated organizations have been shown to be less effective at making decisions that drive profitability and innovation.

Glance Pay’s recent expansion into the United States was driven by profit potential and was led by Paola Ashton who is succeeding in the male-dominated industry of technology in a male-dominated role of head of sales. “The diversity of our leadership team guides the direction of the company and the partnerships we enter into,” said Ashton, Glance Pay’s Vice President of Business and Client Development. “Our recent and successful expansion into the United States is positioning us as a leader in this space to help protect businesses against credit card fraud.”

To best promote gender diversity in technology fields, the pipeline issue is often the first to be tackled. It’s important for technology leaders to remember that while there may be a gender gap in technology, there is absolutely no evidence of an ability gap. As the number of organizations that encourage women to consider careers in technology increases, more female technology professionals will feel nurtured and become successful in the field.

With that, one of the most powerful resources women in cybersecurity should leverage is their peers. By becoming part of a close-knit group of like-minded women, female technologists can work together to combat bias and hostility in the workplace. Organizations that have been highly successful in advancing equality of women in technology include Girls in Tech, the National Center for Women in Information Technology, Women Who Code, the Anita Borg Institute and more.

While women in technology fields face significant challenges, both men and women must work together to foster a work environment that embraces women as a critical function of the technology landscape. By acknowledging implicit bias facing women, striving to combat discrimination and encouraging young women to pursue careers in technology, organizations can begin to fully experience the benefits that women can bring to the table.

