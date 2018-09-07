Glance Technologies Now Signing Up Merchants for Beta Version of Glance PayMe

Innovation Helps Businesses and Customers Streamline the Payment Process

Vancouver, B.C. (PRUnderground) September 7th, 2018

Glance Technologies Inc. (“Glance” or the “Company”) (CSE:GET.CN) (OTCQB:GLNNF) (FKT:GJT) recently announced it is accepting select merchants for the trial of its upcoming beta release of Glance PayMe™, the new downloadable app for accepting payments in Glance’s payment ecosystem. Information can be found on its newly launched Glance PayMe™ website at https://glancepayme.com/

The beta launch of Glance PayMe™ will be an important step as Glance refines its strategy towards targeting new market segments in the freelance or “gig” economy, in addition to its current merchant base within the “Full-Serve” & “Quick-Serve” restaurant sector.

According to the report “Freelancing in America: 2017” from Upwork, the most comprehensive measure of the U.S. independent workforce, it is estimated that 57.3 million of Americans are freelancing (36 percent of the U.S. workforce) and contribute approximately $1.4 trillion annually to the economy, an increase of almost 30% since the previous year.

Glance PayMe™ will allow merchants to very quickly download an app to accept Credit Card and Visa/Mastercard Debit payments from Glance Pay users directly to their own mobile devices, with world-class built-in fraud-protection and loyalty rewards without the need for additional hardware. Once the Glance PayMe™ App passes the beta stage, Glance intends to progress to predominantly digital online sales, targeting markets in a number of geographies with minimal overhead.

“We are gearing up for a concerted sales and marketing campaign for Glance PayMe™” says Glance Technologies CEO Desmond Griffin, “we are thrilled to begin introducing the world to Glance PayMe™ and believe that this will change our sales dynamics to allow us to take advantage of online marketing and help enable viral adoption.”

Upon full release, Glance PayMe™ will empower users and merchants — from retail and restaurants, to bookkeepers, website and app developers, part-time yoga instructors and freelancers of all kinds — to access a full suite of mobile payment solutions with no additional hardware required and a quick, simple setup process.

Glance will provide further updates on Glance PayMe™ as well as other exciting innovations that it has been working on throughout the remainder of 2018.

Disclaimer: The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Glance Technologies Inc. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About Glance Technologies

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to shop, order goods and services, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards and interact with merchants. Glance offers targeted in-app marketing, geo-targeted digital coupons, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom rewards programs. The Glance Pay mobile payment system consists of proprietary technology, which includes user apps available for free downloads in iOS (Apple) and Android formats, merchant manager apps, a large-scale technology hosting environment with sophisticated anti-fraud technology and lightning-fast payment processing. Glance has also recently purchased a blockchain solution and is working on a rewards-based cryptocurrency intended to be integrated into the Glance Pay app.

More information about Glance can be found at www.glancepay.com.

