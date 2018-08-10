Glance Named Six-Time Winner At World’s Premier Business Awards

Awards reflect Glance’s innovation and leadership in mobile payments and Fintech, as well as the value that Glance’s products bring to food service businesses.

Vancouver, B.C. (PRUnderground) August 10th, 2018

Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE:GET.CN) (CSE:GET.WT) (OTCQB:GLNNF) (FKT:GJT) has been named the winner of six Stevie® Awards in The 15th Annual International Business Awards®, including a Gold Stevie® Award for Company of the Year in its category.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2018 IBAs received entries from 74 nations and territories.

The six Stevie Awards won by Glance – three prestigious Gold awards along with two Silver awards and a Bronze – reflect Glance’s innovation and leadership in mobile payments and Fintech, as well as the value that Glance’s products bring to food service businesses.

Gold: Company of the Year – Diversified Services, Small

Company of the Year – Diversified Services, Small Gold: Helping Businesses Accept Payments More Efficiently – Professional Services

Helping Businesses Accept Payments More Efficiently – Professional Services Gold: Making Dining Easier – Food & Drink

Making Dining Easier – Food & Drink Silver: Streamlining the Dining Experience – Financial Services / Banking

Streamlining the Dining Experience – Financial Services / Banking Silver: Payment, Rewards, and More – Integrated Mobile Experience

Payment, Rewards, and More – Integrated Mobile Experience Bronze: Accepting Payments, Promoting Businesses, Building Loyalty – Marketing

“We are extremely humbled and grateful to be recognized by the highly acclaimed Stevie Awards,” says Desmond Griffin, CEO of Glance Technologies. “Glance sets the pace for the industry by bringing to the market secure mobile payments, stronger customer relationships, and blockchain-enhanced loyalty rewards. We wish to thank the Stevie Awards for the honour they have paid to our innovative solutions and our world-class team.”

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel in London, England on 20 October.

More than 3,900 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 270 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.

“This year’s Stevie Award winners in the IBAs are the most distinguished group of winners we’ve had yet,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. “We raised the minimum average score from the judges required to qualify as a Stevie winner, so 2018 winners should be especially proud of their achievements. We look forward to presenting their Stevies to them in London on October 20, and to telling their stories over the coming year through Stevie Awards media.”

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA .

About Glance Technologies

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to shop, order goods and services, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards and interact with merchants. Glance offers targeted in-app marketing, geo-targeted digital coupons, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom rewards programs. The Glance Pay mobile payment system consists of proprietary technology, which includes user apps available for free downloads in iOS (Apple) and Android formats, merchant manager apps, a large-scale technology hosting environment with sophisticated anti-fraud technology and lightning-fast payment processing. Glance has also recently purchased a blockchain solution and is working on a rewards-based cryptocurrency intended to be integrated into the Glance Pay app.

More information about Glance can be found at www.glancepay.com.