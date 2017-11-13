Giggles Drop-In Childcare to Celebrate November 19th Greenville, SC Center Opening

Giggles Drop-In Childcare of Greenville open their doors on November 19th, offering modern daycare at its best.

Greenville, SC (PRUnderground) November 13th, 2017

Picking who to use for childcare services is certainly not a decision to make lightly. For families in South Carolina, the decision has recently become much more simple to make thanks to the news that the experienced and well respected Giggles Drop-In Childcare has recently announced they will be holding a grand opening for their new Greenville center. The special event will take place on November 19th, 2017 at the new center from 1:00 to 5:00 PM with a party guaranteed to entertain and educate. The grand opening is scheduled as part of the “Holiday Open House Augusta” celebration where local businesses welcome the start of the holiday season. Giggles Drop-In Childcare of Greenville is a part of the greater Giggles Childcare family, which is well regarded throughout North Carolina, with Cary, Jacksonville, Raleigh and Wilmington locations successfully operating. This is their first South Carolina center.

“We are so excited to be a part of the Augusta Street community in Greenville SC,” commented Zach Richards, owner of Giggles. “We can’t wait to meet the families and children we will be serving in the coming years. We have been planning this location for almost a year can’t wait to introduce the community to Giggles!”

According to the company, exciting plans for the grand opening include highlights like: getting to tour the building and meet the staff; being able to climb up to the Giggles Greenville tree house; a chance to win prizes in fun free raffles; face painting; delicious food and much, much more for parents and kids to enjoy.

The new Giggles Drop-In Childcare of Greenville center is located at 10 West Lewis Plaza, Greenville, South Carolina 29605.

Feedback for Giggles remains passionate across all of their centers.

Karen H., recently said in a five star review, “We started taking our two children to Giggles seven years ago. We were very apprehensive our first visit and even called to check on the kids. When we picked the kids up there were tears because they wanted to stay! Over the years and countless visits to Giggles our kids always had a great time and as parents we were given the precious gift of time. The staff is always friendly and do a great job with interacting on a personal level. They are truly the BEST!”

For more information be sure to visit http://www.gigglesdaycareinc.com .

About Giggles Drop-In Childcare

Giggles Drop-In Childcare is a leading North Carolina and South Carolina modern childcare service that puts its all into delivering a quality experience to both children and their families.