Get The Perfect Shape At Magnum Fitness Beach

Incorporate exercise, fitness, and training into your daily lifestyle.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (PRUnderground) May 10th, 2018

Magnum Fitness Beach is the first outdoor gym installed on Kite beach in Dubai. It is a popular and innovative fitness project straight from Italy where the goal is to offer long-term fitness solutions instead of temporary and quick weight loss fixes. The gym is suitable for people of all ages and physical competencies. It is particularly useful to beginners and advanced exercisers who want to make exercise a primary part of their lifestyle. Magnum has an on-site gym instructor who will provide guidance on how to use the equipment correctly and efficiently.

The equipment is wide and varied allowing the exerciser to train at their own pace. The concept of the outdoor gym is popular as it encourages people of different mobility and body types to engage in physical activities out of doors: combat sports (MMA and muay thai), flexibility, aquagym, swimming, cross fit, fitness and cardio. The gym also specializes in cage fighting and will have a cage for training and amateur fights when it opens its doors to the public next Autumn. The inspiration behind this is to embrace what nature has given so generously, to fight to stay fit and healthy overall. Magnum is fast becoming popular everyday and has an ever-growing fan base. Many brand ambassadors for Magnum Fitness Beach are involved with different type of sports: the top one is Michele Verginelli, MMA champion; Steve Stievenart, sportsman specialized in swimming and artist for recycling plastics on the beach; Rabee Abouh Jabal, fitness and cardio trainer; Armando Neri, Muay Thai trainer and many more. The gym will be open with fitness classes conducted at sunrise and sunset. The fitness center offers top-notch equipment of top Technogym and fun physical activities like the aqua gym. Exercisers can participate in group classes held twice a day on weekdays and over the weekends and also only women classes. Participants can also request for personal training which will be provided upon request.

There is also combat training and self defense classes for people who want try something varied and skilled aside from their regular fitness workouts. This makes Dubai’s Kite Beach the best spot to enjoy fitness with a difference. It is not a quick fix, rather a well thought out program that offers fitness solutions to inspire people to get fit and stay fit. Patrizia Marin, soul of Magnum Fitness Beach stated that, “We want to make exercising outdoors affordable for people everywhere, and to engage in physical activity outside of a controlled gym environment. We believe that physical activity done outdoors is highly beneficial to achieve weight loss goals and keeps you energized and positive all day long.”

Press Release By:

Be Unique Group, a Digital Marketing Company in Dubai.

Other services include Google AdWords Management, Social Media Management and Web Design and Development.

About Magnum Fitness Beach Dubai

Magnum Fitness Beach is a fantastic fitness center located on Kite Beach in Dubai offering a variety of physical activities for people of all ages, all styles and all body types. Promoting long-term fitness solution and healthy lifestyle, we believe that an outdoor gym will help make a difference to your physical and emotional well-being. To participate in group classes, personal training, combat and cage fighting, get in touch with us today. Experience the vibe. Enjoy with us.