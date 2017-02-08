Get Rewarded for Responsible Recycling – J Dickinson & Sons Ltd introduce the Waste Cashback Scheme

Day to day recycling is second nature to us now. The introduction of recycling bins, the reduction in size of general waste bins, better education and our growing concern for the environment, have made us more conscientious than ever when it comes to our household waste.

But what about the bigger items we wish to dispose of? Whether it’s getting rid of an old mattress or a whole bathroom suite, we have all at some point needed to hire a skip. Choosing a local skip hire firm isn’t as simple as going for the cheapest option. While price is a consideration (of course) you also need to ensure your waste is being disposed of correctly by a licensed, professional business.

Here are some tips on hiring a skip:

Ensure the skip hire firm you choose are fully licensed, this is particularly important if you’re part of the construction industry

Make sure your skip is the right size for the job, the days of overloading skips are long gone, if you overfill your skip you’ll have to remove waste until it’s level!

Call your local skip hire firm, if you have any queries, simply contact them with your questions. Remember they know what they’re talking about & will advise you on everything from skip sizes to permits

Using a reputable local skip hire firm ensures your waste is being recycled and disposed of properly. As part of their commitment to the local community and their vision of ‘zero to landfill’. Local skip hire firm J Dickinson and Sons Ltd have developed their waste cashback scheme. The idea is simple, whether it’s for domestic or commercial skip hire, if you sort your waste on site they will give you cashback on your skip (t’s & c’s apply).

Quite simply, not only will you be helping the environment, you’ll also be getting cashback! Everyone’s a winner.

This ongoing scheme will be particularly beneficial for the construction industry. If you use skips for your business and are looking for cheap skip hire, not only do J Dickinson and Sons offer reasonable skip hire rates, they will now refund you money on your skip if the waste has been sorted on site.

For more information download the pdf here or call their dedicated team on 01204 696446. As an added bonus, if you go online now you have the chance to win a romantic meal for 2!

About J Dickinson & Sons Ltd