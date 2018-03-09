Get Paid To Write Short Stories, Read and Write at Penpee.com

Penpee.com is a platform to get paid to write short stories online – Read, write and get paid each time someone new reads a chapter of your story

United Kingdom (PRUnderground) March 9th, 2018

No longer do you have to be a celebrity in order to get published, recognised and earn revenue for your interesting stories. Just like Airbnb empowers anyone with a roof to host guests in their home and earn from it, Penpee.com provides a reliable, simple, and unique option for imaginative people with passion for writing.

Penpee empowers professionals, aspiring authors, helpless amateurs and just about anyone else to showcase their creativity through short stories, build a fan base to share their work and make money each time someone new read a chapter of their story.

As a writer, you will earn revenue each time a chapter of your story is read by a unique person. The approach provides the flexibility for readers to start and stop reading as many stories as possible and only give credits to writers for content they read and nothing beyond that.

Credits earned by writers are automatically converted to cash and can be withdrawn to their PayPal or bank accounts in over 30 countries.

Writers can publish short stories that consist up to 12,000 words, spanning over six chapters, depending on their membership plan. They will be paid when readers finish each chapter. This means that authors earn money by the chapter and not by story, so they get to have the flexibility to upload chapters at their own pace.

Get paid to write short stories online at penpee.com

Top FAQ:

Who can sign up: Penpee.com is open to membership all over the world.

How to get paid: Payout goes to your PayPal or Bank account in over 30 countries.

How much does it cost: There is free starter membership, Basic and Premium.

Press/ Business enquiries: support@penpee.com

